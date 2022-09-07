https://sputniknews.com/20220907/truss-finds-johnson-a-hard-act-to-follow-at-first-pmqs-joust-with-starmer-1100491208.html

Opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer sought to score points from newly-minted PM Liz Truss on Wednesday, after over two years of coming off worse in... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

Liz Truss has given a lacklustre performance at her first Parliamentary grilling as British prime minister.Tory MPs cheered Truss as she rose to make her opening statement at Wednesday's noontime Prime Minister's Questions session.But her delivery was muted compared to her bombastic predecessor Boris Johnson, who she formally replaced as PM on Tuesday.Her first question came from newly-elected Birmingham Erdington Labour MP Paulette Hamilton accused Truss of wanting to take away British workers' rights, recalling her criticism of their lack of "graft".Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked the new PM if she was sincere during her leadership campaign when she said she was against windfall taxes on energy firms — to be paid back to them for gas and electricity bills as his party's panacea for the price crisis caused by Western sanctions.She insisted that "we can't just put a sticking-plaster on it," arguing that "what we need to do is increase our energy supplies long-term." She pledged to open up North Sea oil and gas exploration — which she accused Labour of blocking — and build the first nuclear power stations since before the last Labour government. Starmer asked if Truss planned to make Britons pay for the crisis out of future taxes, as she reportedly plans to borrow £150 billion to spend on aid to households to pay their bills."The right honourable gentleman is looking at this in the wrong way," Truss countered, pointing out that cutting corporation tax in the past had attracted more investment and ultimately increased revenues.Starmer also drew loud jeers from the government benches when he accused the Conservative MPs of voting to allow sewage to be dumped in British waterways."I'm on the side of people who work hard and do the right thing," Truss insisted. "That is why we will reverse the National Insurance increase. And that is why we will keep corporation tax low, because ultimately we want investment right across our country."She said the Tories wanted "new jobs and new opportunities," which she would deliver.Starmer, whose party opposed former Tory chancellor Rishi Sunak's six per cent rise in corporation tax to cover furlough payments during the COVID-19 lockdowns, accused the PM of "protecting oil and gas profits and forcing working people to pay the bill.""What I am about is reducing taxes, getting our economy growing, getting investment, getting new jobs for people right across the country," Truss said, charging that Starmer "doesn't understand that people want to keep more of their own money."Former PM Theresa May threw her party-mate a softball question on why all three Women prime ministers to date had been Conservatives. Truss joked that the main opposition party couldn't even find a leader from outside its middle-class north London heartland.The tame performance from Truss prompted some netizens to tweet: "Bring back Boris!"

