https://sputniknews.com/20220907/russias-rosatom-uae-ink-deal-on-northern-sea-route-shipping-1100485060.html

Russia's Rosatom, UAE Ink Deal on Northern Sea Route Shipping

Russia's Rosatom, UAE Ink Deal on Northern Sea Route Shipping

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian atomic agency Rosatom and the United Arab Emirates agreed on the creation of an international transit shipping corridor... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T09:55+0000

2022-09-07T09:55+0000

2022-09-07T09:55+0000

eastern economic forum 2022

rosatom

uae

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155846_0:197:3075:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_052c7a8f8bb161f7747882d724d6c629.jpg

"There is an interest in International transit [along the Northern Sea Route]. China has interest, India has interest. The UAE is investing in this project. Together with them, we are now reaching agreements on the creation of an international transit shipping corridor [on the Northern Sea Route]," Likhachev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).In June 2019, Rosatom along with Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russian metals giant Nornickel and Emirati logistics company DP World signed an agreement to jointly implement a project for the development of the Northern Sea Route. The sides also agreed to consider the possibility of creating a strategic partnership in the form of a joint venture to develop transit freight traffic. The agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.Rosatom is the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route. DP World is also interested in becoming the infrastructure and ports operator.The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus.The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

uae

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rosatom, uae, russia