Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
"There is an interest in International transit [along the Northern Sea Route]. China has interest, India has interest. The UAE is investing in this project. Together with them, we are now reaching agreements on the creation of an international transit shipping corridor [on the Northern Sea Route]," Likhachev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).In June 2019, Rosatom along with Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russian metals giant Nornickel and Emirati logistics company DP World signed an agreement to jointly implement a project for the development of the Northern Sea Route. The sides also agreed to consider the possibility of creating a strategic partnership in the form of a joint venture to develop transit freight traffic. The agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.Rosatom is the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route. DP World is also interested in becoming the infrastructure and ports operator.The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus.The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.
Russia's Rosatom, UAE Ink Deal on Northern Sea Route Shipping

09:55 GMT 07.09.2022
© SovcomflotSovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian atomic agency Rosatom and the United Arab Emirates agreed on the creation of an international transit shipping corridor on the Northern Sea Route, the agency’s head, Alexey Likhachev, said on Wednesday.
"There is an interest in International transit [along the Northern Sea Route]. China has interest, India has interest. The UAE is investing in this project. Together with them, we are now reaching agreements on the creation of an international transit shipping corridor [on the Northern Sea Route]," Likhachev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
In June 2019, Rosatom along with Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russian metals giant Nornickel and Emirati logistics company DP World signed an agreement to jointly implement a project for the development of the Northern Sea Route. The sides also agreed to consider the possibility of creating a strategic partnership in the form of a joint venture to develop transit freight traffic. The agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Rosatom is the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route. DP World is also interested in becoming the infrastructure and ports operator.
The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus.
The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.
