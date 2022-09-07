https://sputniknews.com/20220907/russias-eastern-economic-forum-focuses-on-rise-of-asia-on-global-arena-1100496430.html

Russia's Eastern Economic Forum Focuses on Rise of Asia on Global Arena

The Far East Street has become one of the major attractions for attendants of this year’s Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia’s Vladivostok. During the high-profile four-day event, the street has hosted exhibition stands designed to lure investors to Far Eastern regions and promote local culture.One such stand promotes the Magadan region, known for its gold mining industry. A store on Far East Street sells jewelry made of gold extracted in Magadan's mines.But the case of Arbat is an exception: many Japanese companies have left Russia, as Tokyo has joined sweeping anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow’s special operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who spoke at the plenary session of the EEF on Wednesday, has slammed the sanctions-based Western approach to cooperation:An attendee of this year's EEF, Sammy Kotwani, who is the president of the Indian Business Alliance in Moscow, shares a similar view on the American and European restrictions:While Western businesses and politicians have turned away from Russia, powerful players in the East, such as India, China, Vietnam, Mongolia, Malaysia, and others have decided to act independently and to keep intact some, or all of their economic and political ties with Moscow, which has contributed to Russia's efforts in countering the impact of hostile Western policies.According to Glenn Diesen, who is a professor at the Department of Business, History and Social Sciences at the University of South-Eastern Norway, countries like India and China can easily absorb all extra supplies that Russia has to offer as a result of the cancellation of its contracts with the West, and Beijing, as well as New Delhi are also capable of withstanding the pressure from Washington when it comes to their refusal to cut ties with Moscow.This year’s Eastern Economic Forum has attracted more than 5,000 visitors, with China sending the largest delegation – 114 people. Myanmar has sent almost all of its Cabinet of ministers, with a total of 85 people in the delegation. More than 67 countries are represented at the event, with sessions focusing on bilateral ties between Russia and India, Russia and China, on business cooperation between Moscow and ASEAN nations, as well as on other topics. The forum will conclude its work on September 8, with some of its venues, such as the Far East Street becoming open for the general public.

