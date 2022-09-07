Russian President Putin Speaks at Eastern Economic Forum's Plenary Session

The seventh Eastern Economic Forum kicked off Monday, 5 September and will last until Thursday, 8 September, in the Russian port city of Vladivostok. This year's forum is heavily focused on the role Russia's Far East will play in the changing world order.

Sputnik presents a live feed of Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering a speech at the plenary session on 7 September, the third day of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

In the address that will be aired via video link, the president is expected to touch upon a wide range of pressing global issues, including the state of the Russian economy and tensions with the West. He is also set to speak about how Russia's Far East is developing to be one of the key regions of the country.

Foreign participants, including officials from China and Myanmar and the prime ministers of Armenia and Mongolia, will attend the session. And the prime ministers of India, Malaysia and Vietnam - respectively Narendra Modi, Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Pham Minh Chinh - will participate via video messages.

The seventh Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University campus in Vladivostok. This year's forum has been called The Path to a Multipolar World. The program includes more than 70 business events, which are expected to be attended by representatives from at least 60 countries.

