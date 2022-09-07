International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/russian-collusion-hillary-clinton-trolled-after-admitting-leaving-daughter-stranded-in-kremlin-1100501877.html
'Russian Collusion': Hillary Clinton Trolled After Admitting Leaving Daughter 'Stranded in Kremlin'
'Russian Collusion': Hillary Clinton Trolled After Admitting Leaving Daughter 'Stranded in Kremlin'
Hillary Clinton drew forth a shocked-with-laughter reaction from the audience as the ex-First Lady appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T13:02+0000
2022-09-07T13:02+0000
viral
hillary clinton
us
chelsea clinton
kremlin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105417/93/1054179384_0:93:3000:1781_1920x0_80_0_0_910079026e3890bf56a78c15ca1386fd.jpg
Hillary Clinton dished some intriguing reminiscences of her visit to Russia as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, 42.As part of the interview on Tuesday night the pair took part in a Mother Daughter Challenge. One of the questions asked by Fallon was to reveal their “craziest family vacation memory.”Hillary Clinton remembered that she and husband Bill Clinton once accidentally left their daughter at the Kremlin during a state visit years ago.“I hope she [Chelsea] doesn’t remember this because it was pretty traumatic,” the former Secretary of State began, referring to the time when Bill Clinton was in office from 1993 until 2001.As Fallon later asked Chelsea the same question, she also recalled the time she was left stranded in the Kremlin.The couple visited Russia five times during Bill Clinton’s presidency and it wasn’t clarified on which visit the drop-off involving their daughter, a teenager at the time, occurred.Internet users did not pass up this opportunity to troll Hillary Clinton.Some recalled the notorious “Russian collusion” hypothesis pushed by Hillary Clinton when she lost the 2016 presidential elections to Donald Trump.When Hillary Clinton was an ex-secretary of state and a senator, she blamed a lengthy list of external factors, including the Democrats’ much-touted rhetoric of Donald Trump’s alleged Kremlin ties, for her defeat to the Republican in the 2016 presidential vote. However, after two years of investigation, then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller put paid to the unsubstantiated hypothesis, concluding in a lengthy report in 2019 that there was no evidence to allege Trump or his campaign aides colluded with Russia to influence the outcome in 2016, when Trump beat Clinton via the US Electoral College.
https://sputniknews.com/20220531/lawyer-for-hillary-clinton-sampaign-found-not-guilty-of-lying-to-fbi-in-russiagate-hoax-1095901281.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105417/93/1054179384_146:0:2855:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_1dda1e501648bb14c812c2c1e3c77bcf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hillary clinton, us, chelsea clinton, kremlin
hillary clinton, us, chelsea clinton, kremlin

'Russian Collusion': Hillary Clinton Trolled After Admitting Leaving Daughter 'Stranded in Kremlin'

13:02 GMT 07.09.2022
© AP Photo / Jason DeCrowChelsea Clinton, left, and her mother, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. (File )
Chelsea Clinton, left, and her mother, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. (File ) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2022
© AP Photo / Jason DeCrow
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Hillary Clinton drew forth a shocked-with-laughter reaction from the audience as the ex-First Lady appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside her daughter Chelsea Clinton on September 6.
Hillary Clinton dished some intriguing reminiscences of her visit to Russia as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, 42.
As part of the interview on Tuesday night the pair took part in a Mother Daughter Challenge. One of the questions asked by Fallon was to reveal their “craziest family vacation memory.”
Hillary Clinton remembered that she and husband Bill Clinton once accidentally left their daughter at the Kremlin during a state visit years ago.
“I hope she [Chelsea] doesn’t remember this because it was pretty traumatic,” the former Secretary of State began, referring to the time when Bill Clinton was in office from 1993 until 2001.
“We took her to Russia when we went on a state visit when Bill was president, and there were the formal goodbyes so Bill and I were ushered into the Beast, the big limousine, to head to the airport, not knowing that we had left her behind… I mean, can you imagine leaving my only child in the Kremlin? Especially with everything that has happened?” the former Secretary of State, 74, said.
As Fallon later asked Chelsea the same question, she also recalled the time she was left stranded in the Kremlin.
The couple visited Russia five times during Bill Clinton’s presidency and it wasn’t clarified on which visit the drop-off involving their daughter, a teenager at the time, occurred.
Internet users did not pass up this opportunity to troll Hillary Clinton.
Some recalled the notorious “Russian collusion” hypothesis pushed by Hillary Clinton when she lost the 2016 presidential elections to Donald Trump.
When Hillary Clinton was an ex-secretary of state and a senator, she blamed a lengthy list of external factors, including the Democrats’ much-touted rhetoric of Donald Trump’s alleged Kremlin ties, for her defeat to the Republican in the 2016 presidential vote.
Gavel - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2022
Lawyer for Hillary Clinton Сampaign Found Not Guilty of Lying to FBI in Russiagate Hoax
31 May, 16:09 GMT
However, after two years of investigation, then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller put paid to the unsubstantiated hypothesis, concluding in a lengthy report in 2019 that there was no evidence to allege Trump or his campaign aides colluded with Russia to influence the outcome in 2016, when Trump beat Clinton via the US Electoral College.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала