'Russian Collusion': Hillary Clinton Trolled After Admitting Leaving Daughter 'Stranded in Kremlin'
© AP Photo / Jason DeCrowChelsea Clinton, left, and her mother, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. (File )
Hillary Clinton drew forth a shocked-with-laughter reaction from the audience as the ex-First Lady appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside her daughter Chelsea Clinton on September 6.
Hillary Clinton dished some intriguing reminiscences of her visit to Russia as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, 42.
As part of the interview on Tuesday night the pair took part in a Mother Daughter Challenge. One of the questions asked by Fallon was to reveal their “craziest family vacation memory.”
Hillary Clinton remembered that she and husband Bill Clinton once accidentally left their daughter at the Kremlin during a state visit years ago.
“I hope she [Chelsea] doesn’t remember this because it was pretty traumatic,” the former Secretary of State began, referring to the time when Bill Clinton was in office from 1993 until 2001.
“We took her to Russia when we went on a state visit when Bill was president, and there were the formal goodbyes so Bill and I were ushered into the Beast, the big limousine, to head to the airport, not knowing that we had left her behind… I mean, can you imagine leaving my only child in the Kremlin? Especially with everything that has happened?” the former Secretary of State, 74, said.
As Fallon later asked Chelsea the same question, she also recalled the time she was left stranded in the Kremlin.
The couple visited Russia five times during Bill Clinton’s presidency and it wasn’t clarified on which visit the drop-off involving their daughter, a teenager at the time, occurred.
Internet users did not pass up this opportunity to troll Hillary Clinton.
Some recalled the notorious “Russian collusion” hypothesis pushed by Hillary Clinton when she lost the 2016 presidential elections to Donald Trump.
When Hillary Clinton was an ex-secretary of state and a senator, she blamed a lengthy list of external factors, including the Democrats’ much-touted rhetoric of Donald Trump’s alleged Kremlin ties, for her defeat to the Republican in the 2016 presidential vote.
However, after two years of investigation, then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller put paid to the unsubstantiated hypothesis, concluding in a lengthy report in 2019 that there was no evidence to allege Trump or his campaign aides colluded with Russia to influence the outcome in 2016, when Trump beat Clinton via the US Electoral College.