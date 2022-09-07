https://sputniknews.com/20220907/russia-cant-be-underestimated-west-should-have-thought-about-energy-crisis-in-advance-erdogan-1100495124.html

West Shouldn’t Underestimate Russia, Should End ‘Provocative’ Policy in Ukraine, Erdogan Says

West Shouldn’t Underestimate Russia, Should End ‘Provocative’ Policy in Ukraine, Erdogan Says

Europe is in the midst of its worst energy and inflationary crisis since the 1970s Arab oil embargo, with the catastrophe sparked by European leaders' decision... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T11:47+0000

2022-09-07T11:47+0000

2022-09-07T12:16+0000

recep tayyip erdogan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100495124.jpg?1662552960

Europe should not have "underestimated" Russia, and should have thought about the consequences of the current energy crisis ahead of time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested."Of course Russia will use all the means at its disposal when everyone attacks it. We hope to reach peace as soon as possible to stop this matter. Let the world find peace again," Erdogan stressed."I can say very clearly that I don't think the attitude of the West [toward the Ukrainian crisis] is correct. Because the West is pursuing a policy based on provocations," the Turkish president added, suggesting that Turkey's position on the issue has been far more "balanced.""They say that they're sending weapons to Ukraine. They had some scrap metal, and they're sending it to Ukraine," Erdogan said.Vucic asked Erdogan for assistance in supplying Serbia with electricity from energy-rich Azerbaijan, saying Belgrade has already reached an agreement on the matter with Baku and Bulgaria for the purchase of roughly two gigawatt hours-worth of electricity. "This cannot be done without Turkey, and I asked President Erdogan to help with the transport of Azerbaijani electricity to our country," Vucic said.The Serbian president also indicated that Belgrade is in line to purchase Turkey's Bayraktar strike drones, and that the country expects to receive them in 2023."We want to buy the Bayraktar UAV, but can see that the whole world wants them, so we got in line, and are waiting and hoping that next year we will be able to implement the deal. I think our ministers had good discussions, and that next year Serbia will be able to get them. We are ready to expand our demand for Bayraktars, and to pay significantly more than the originally agreed upon tens of millions of euros for them - a sum of several hundred million euros," Vucic said.Vucic also commented on the energy crisis rocking Europe, saying that if his country had not stocked up on Russian gas, it would also be facing a catastrophe.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

recep tayyip erdogan