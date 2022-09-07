https://sputniknews.com/20220907/poll-number-of-americans-reporting-hardship-due-to-inflation-up-7-since-january-1100508861.html
Poll: Half of Americans Report Financial Hardship Due to Soaring Inflation
Poll: Half of Americans Report Financial Hardship Due to Soaring Inflation
WASHINGTON, September 7 (Sputnik) - More than half of Americans say inflation is causing financial hardship for their households, marking a 7% percent increase
Poll: Half of Americans Report Financial Hardship Due to Soaring Inflation
15:37 GMT 07.09.2022
WASHINGTON, September 7 (Sputnik) - More than half of Americans say inflation is causing financial hardship for their households, marking a 7% percent increase from the beginning of the year, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.
"A majority of Americans, 56%, now say price increases are causing financial hardship for their household, up from 49% in January and 45% in November," a release on the poll said.
Of that group, 12% of Americans reported that their hardship was "severe"
while 44% said it was "moderate," the release said
While middle-income and upper-income Americans were much less likely to report experiencing hardship than their lower-income Americans, the poll found that many more of them were nonetheless struggling than last November.
The poll results showed an increase of 17 percentage points for middle-income people and 12 percentage points for the upper-income group, the release said.
Republicans, at 67%, were more likely to report financial hardship than Democrats at 44%, the release also said.
To address their financial hardships, 24% of respondents said they were reducing spending and 17% were traveling less often, including canceling vacations, the release added.
The poll was conducted online from August 1-22 and included a representative sample of more than 1,500 respondents, according to the release.