Poll: Half of Americans Report Financial Hardship Due to Soaring Inflation

Poll: Half of Americans Report Financial Hardship Due to Soaring Inflation

WASHINGTON, September 7 (Sputnik) - More than half of Americans say inflation is causing financial hardship for their households, marking a 7% percent increase

"A majority of Americans, 56%, now say price increases are causing financial hardship for their household, up from 49% in January and 45% in November," a release on the poll said.Of that group, 12% of Americans reported that their hardship was "severe" while 44% said it was "moderate," the release saidWhile middle-income and upper-income Americans were much less likely to report experiencing hardship than their lower-income Americans, the poll found that many more of them were nonetheless struggling than last November.The poll results showed an increase of 17 percentage points for middle-income people and 12 percentage points for the upper-income group, the release said.Republicans, at 67%, were more likely to report financial hardship than Democrats at 44%, the release also said.To address their financial hardships, 24% of respondents said they were reducing spending and 17% were traveling less often, including canceling vacations, the release added.The poll was conducted online from August 1-22 and included a representative sample of more than 1,500 respondents, according to the release.

