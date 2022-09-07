Photos: Barack, Michelle Obama’s Official White House Portraits Unveiled
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikFormer President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Washington.
Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official presidential portraits.
The visit was the first time the duo, who also have a house in Washington, DC, have appeared at the presidential mansion together since the end of the 44th president’s term in January 2017. It was also the first time in a decade that such a dedication had taken place; the previous ceremony was for former President George W. Bush and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, in 2012.
The Obama portraits unveiled: pic.twitter.com/PTWUQelpnu— Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) September 7, 2022
Artist Robert McCurdy painted the image of Barack Obama, which is rendered in a photorealistic style and set against an all-white background. Presidential portraits have commonly used desks or bookcases as background props, but there is no requirement in terms of style or composition.
Sharon Sprung painted Michelle Obama’s, showing her seated in the White House’s Red Room wearing a blue off-the-shoulder dress - a custom Jason Wu Collection gown, according to CNN.
Stewart McLaurin, the president of the White House Historical Association, told CNN that the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the process of creating and unveiling the paintings, which will hang in the presidential mansion. However, Obama’s predecessor, Donald Trump, also had a personal animosity toward Obama that blocked any kind of ceremony. US President Joe Biden, who took office in 2021, was also Obama's vice president, and their cordial Wednesday meeting reflected their friendship.
However, the Obamas did have a portrait commissioned in 2018 for hanging in the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, which was widely panned for its bizarre leafy background.
and here are both of the Obama portraits together pic.twitter.com/sk8bg8nBXz— David Mack (@davidmackau) February 12, 2018
Barack Obama’s White House portrait is destined for display in the Grand Foyer, where those of the two most recent presidents are on display. Michelle Obama’s portrait will most likely be placed in the hallway on the ground floor, where those of other recent first ladies are located.