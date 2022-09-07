https://sputniknews.com/20220907/over-70-of-hungarians-consider-sanctions-against-russia-harmful-to-europe-1100508275.html

Over 70% of Hungarians Consider Sanctions Against Russia Harmful to Europe

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - A total of 72% of Hungarians believe that sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States against Russia are "rather...

For comparison, only 21% of respondents consider Western sanction against Russia "rather useful."In addition, 50% of interviewees called sanctions excessive, a quarter expressed opinion that they were sufficient, and only one-fifth of Hungarians believe them to be insufficient.Meanwhile, 86% of citizens "rather agreed" that Russia and Ukraine must start peace talks, as has been repeatedly stated by the Hungarian authorities.The telephone poll was conducted in Hungary in September 2022. In total, 1,000 people aged 18 and over participated in the survey. The statistical margin of error is not specified.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow.The Western sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy and food prices worldwide. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow is part of West's long-term strategy, while sanctions have hit the entire global economy and worsened lives of millions of people.

