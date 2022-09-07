International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/over-70-of-hungarians-consider-sanctions-against-russia-harmful-to-europe-1100508275.html
Over 70% of Hungarians Consider Sanctions Against Russia Harmful to Europe
Over 70% of Hungarians Consider Sanctions Against Russia Harmful to Europe
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - A total of 72% of Hungarians believe that sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States against Russia are "rather... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T15:31+0000
2022-09-07T15:31+0000
world
europe
sanctions
hungary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094431005_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d2c2b4dd04b0be8123ebac58b43e7507.jpg
For comparison, only 21% of respondents consider Western sanction against Russia "rather useful."In addition, 50% of interviewees called sanctions excessive, a quarter expressed opinion that they were sufficient, and only one-fifth of Hungarians believe them to be insufficient.Meanwhile, 86% of citizens "rather agreed" that Russia and Ukraine must start peace talks, as has been repeatedly stated by the Hungarian authorities.The telephone poll was conducted in Hungary in September 2022. In total, 1,000 people aged 18 and over participated in the survey. The statistical margin of error is not specified.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow.The Western sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy and food prices worldwide. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow is part of West's long-term strategy, while sanctions have hit the entire global economy and worsened lives of millions of people.
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/hungary-says-there-are-eu-countries-that-silently-oppose-anti-russian-sanctions-1100083622.html
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094431005_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a07d475a0692469fbaa70058ecc6b3f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, sanctions, hungary
europe, sanctions, hungary

Over 70% of Hungarians Consider Sanctions Against Russia Harmful to Europe

15:31 GMT 07.09.2022
© AP Photo / Petr David JosekPrime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech during the final electoral rally of his Fidesz party ahead of Sunday's election, in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, Friday, April 1, 2022.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech during the final electoral rally of his Fidesz party ahead of Sunday's election, in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, Friday, April 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2022
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
Subscribe
International
India
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - A total of 72% of Hungarians believe that sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States against Russia are "rather harmful" for European countries, including Hungary, according to a poll released by the Szazadveg public opinion research center on Wednesday.
For comparison, only 21% of respondents consider Western sanction against Russia "rather useful."
In addition, 50% of interviewees called sanctions excessive, a quarter expressed opinion that they were sufficient, and only one-fifth of Hungarians believe them to be insufficient.
Meanwhile, 86% of citizens "rather agreed" that Russia and Ukraine must start peace talks, as has been repeatedly stated by the Hungarian authorities.
The telephone poll was conducted in Hungary in September 2022. In total, 1,000 people aged 18 and over participated in the survey. The statistical margin of error is not specified.
Tourists reflected in a EU logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
World
Hungary Says There Are EU Countries That Silently Oppose Anti-Russian Sanctions
28 August, 10:31 GMT
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow.
The Western sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy and food prices worldwide. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow is part of West's long-term strategy, while sanctions have hit the entire global economy and worsened lives of millions of people.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала