Norwegian Diplomat Who Ranted About 'Hating Russians' Retired, Foreign Ministry Says
Norwegian Diplomat Who Ranted About 'Hating Russians' Retired, Foreign Ministry Says
MURMANSK (Sputnik) - Norwegian consular officer Elisabeth Ellingsen, who sparked a diplomatic scandal after her 'I hate Russians' rant at a Murmansk hotel was caught on camera, no longer works at the Norwegian Foreign Ministry, the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
The diplomat filed in April 2022 a petition for retirement from the end of August, the representative of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry Tuva Bogsnes was quoted by Norwegian Dagbladet newspaper as saying.
As planned, she retired on September 1, Bogsnes added.
In July, a video was posted online showing Ellingsen
making a scene at a hotel in Russia's Murmansk, swearing at hotel personnel over an apparent double booking mix-up and being given a room that, according to her, was insufficiently clean.
“I only want to tell you one thing: it’s fine, we are leaving in a couple days…This is f*cking irritating, because the same thing happened with my colleague. She was removed from her room on the fourteenth floor for some other reason. You’re just f*cking up everything. This is a disgrace. Just give me another room and stop f*cking [around]. No, I’m not waiting one minute, it’s already late,” Ellingsen said.
“I hate Russians. Just give me a room. I’m just standing here until I get a room. How disgusting, how well is that room cleaned? You know I’m used to clean rooms. I’m from Scandinavia, not some Russian woman who’s just washing like this. It’s not clean. Can I even sleep in the bed? Oh my God, what the f*ck?”
On August 4, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Norwegian Ambassador Rune Resaland over unacceptable behavior of Ellingsen and informed that the diplomat cannot remain in the country.
Murmansk Governor Andrei Chibis said that his administration would do everything to make sure that Ellingsen would never set foot on the Russian soil. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over the diplomat's behavior.