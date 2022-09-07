https://sputniknews.com/20220907/norwegian-diplomat-who-ranted-about-hating-russians-retired-foreign-ministry-says-1100514733.html

Norwegian Diplomat Who Ranted About 'Hating Russians' Retired, Foreign Ministry Says

MURMANSK (Sputnik) - Norwegian consular officer Elisabeth Ellingsen, who sparked a diplomatic scandal after her 'I hate Russians' rant at a Murmansk hotel was... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

norway

The diplomat filed in April 2022 a petition for retirement from the end of August, the representative of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry Tuva Bogsnes was quoted by Norwegian Dagbladet newspaper as saying.As planned, she retired on September 1, Bogsnes added.In July, a video was posted online showing Ellingsen making a scene at a hotel in Russia's Murmansk, swearing at hotel personnel over an apparent double booking mix-up and being given a room that, according to her, was insufficiently clean.“I only want to tell you one thing: it’s fine, we are leaving in a couple days…This is f*cking irritating, because the same thing happened with my colleague. She was removed from her room on the fourteenth floor for some other reason. You’re just f*cking up everything. This is a disgrace. Just give me another room and stop f*cking [around]. No, I’m not waiting one minute, it’s already late,” Ellingsen said.On August 4, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Norwegian Ambassador Rune Resaland over unacceptable behavior of Ellingsen and informed that the diplomat cannot remain in the country. Murmansk Governor Andrei Chibis said that his administration would do everything to make sure that Ellingsen would never set foot on the Russian soil. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over the diplomat's behavior.

europe, norway