'No Role Model': Health Sec Therese Coffey Defends Past 'Cigar-Chomping, Champagne-Guzzling' Habits

Therese Coffey, confirmed as Health Secretary by newly elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, has admitted that she is "no role model" when it comes to her personal cigar smoking and drinking habits.A snapshot of Truss’s long-standing ally dating back to 2015 has come back to haunt her. In it, the woman who will now double as Truss’ Deputy Prime Minister was pictured clutching a glass of champagne – some of which appeared to have stained her T-shirt. The somewhat overweight politician’s tongue could be seen prodding a large cigar in her mouth as Coffey partied with fellow MPs.“As someone who likes a cigar, enjoys the odd noggin - as I do - and let's be candid, you and I could possibly do with losing a pound or two... you are not necessarily the best example to be the Secretary of State for Health. Therese Coffey, how would you respond?” asked LBC breakfast host Nick Ferrari on Tuesday.She added that she expected to receive “all sorts of comments”, but told the host she had also “been a patient of the NHS”.When asked about the body shaming she faced online, the new Health Secretary said:As the notorious picture of Coffey resurfaced online, many social media users dismissed criticism about her lifestyle and weight as sexist and remarks that would not be aimed at a man.However, many comments suggested that the new Health Secretary did not appear to be fit for “lecturing the country on health”, rather like the comments to which Ken, Lord Clarke - an avowed smoker and whisky drinker - was subjected when he was appointed Health Secretary in 1988.

