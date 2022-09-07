International
Breaking News: West Shouldn’t Underestimate Russia, Should End ‘Provocative’ Policy in Ukraine, Erdogan Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/myanmar-to-import-fertilizers-fuel-from-russia-prime-minister-says-1100495830.html
Myanmar to Import Fertilizers, Fuel From Russia, Prime Minister Says
Myanmar to Import Fertilizers, Fuel From Russia, Prime Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Myanmar is ready to purchase fertilizers and fuel from Moscow, and is also interested in Russian investment in various sectors, including... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T11:56+0000
2022-09-07T11:56+0000
eastern economic forum 2022
myanmar
russia
fuel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100495681_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_9ff5ef5697aba2519dae09c791c041d6.jpg
Myanmar plans "to import fertilizers and energy carriers from Russia," the prime minister said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.Min Aung Hlaing noted that two trillion cubic meters of natural gas have been discovered in the Bay of Bengal.Earlier in the day, the prime minister said that such currencies as ruble, yuan and rupee can be used to end the "dollar intimidation" policy of Western countries in global trade operations, and added that Myanmar was willing to pay for Russian oil products in rubles.The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.
myanmar
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100495681_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a844edf2834fa1c34d568c64dff42128.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
myanmar, russia, fuel
myanmar, russia, fuel

Myanmar to Import Fertilizers, Fuel From Russia, Prime Minister Says

11:56 GMT 07.09.2022
© AP Photo / TASS News Agency Host Pool Myanmar State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sideline of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
Myanmar State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sideline of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2022
© AP Photo / TASS News Agency Host Pool
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Myanmar is ready to purchase fertilizers and fuel from Moscow, and is also interested in Russian investment in various sectors, including gas, Myanmar's Prime Minister and State Administration Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing said Wednesday.
Myanmar plans "to import fertilizers and energy carriers from Russia," the prime minister said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
"I would like to encourage you [Russian businesses] to invest in various sectors of Myanmar economy, including oil and gas, agriculture, animal breeding, food industry, energy sector, tourism, development of energy carriers, storage...," the prime minister added.
Min Aung Hlaing noted that two trillion cubic meters of natural gas have been discovered in the Bay of Bengal.
Earlier in the day, the prime minister said that such currencies as ruble, yuan and rupee can be used to end the "dollar intimidation" policy of Western countries in global trade operations, and added that Myanmar was willing to pay for Russian oil products in rubles.
The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала