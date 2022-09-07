https://sputniknews.com/20220907/media-fails-to-mention-theft-of-afghanistan-assets-and-sanctions--1100466388.html

Media Fails to Mention Theft of Afghanistan Assets and Sanctions

Media Fails to Mention Theft of Afghanistan Assets and Sanctions

UK’s New PM Is Likely To Continue Path of Crisis, What Europe Has Done To Itself In Ukraine, US Police Use Ad Data For Surveillance 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T09:25+0000

2022-09-07T09:25+0000

2022-09-07T09:25+0000

us

radio

ukraine

police

afghanistan

by any means necessary

radio sputnik

women

liz truss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100466241_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_73e0a2a17e9ef746d463779a3825be5b.png

Media Fails To Mention Theft of Afghanistan Assets and Sanctions UK’s New PM Is Likely To Continue Path of Crisis, What Europe Has Done To Itself In Ukraine, US Police Use Ad Data For Surveillance

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Roger McKenzie, a reporter for the Morning Star, the world’s only daily socialist newspaper in the English language and the general secretary of Liberation, one of the oldest human rights organizations in the United Kingdom. to discuss the election of Liz Truss by the UK Conservative Party to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, how Truss will continue many of the policies of the Johnson premiership and continue to toe Washington’s line on foreign policy, and how the progressive movements in the UK are organizing to resist the policies of the Truss premiership.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Professor Boaventura de Sousa Santos, Emeritus Professor of Sociology, University of Coimbra (Portugal). His most recent book is Decolonising the University: The Challenge of Deep Cognitive Justice and he is the recipient 2022 Frantz Fanon Lifetime Achievement Award to discuss the impact of anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the US on the economies of Europe, the rise of the right in Ukraine and in Europe partly as a result of a red scare in the form of Russophobia, and how the European propaganda machine has worked to downplay concerns about the government of Volodymyr Zelensky.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the Fog software which collects location data used for advertising from apps being used by the police to accuse people of crimes, the latest US ban on chip sales to China and how the geopolitical context of a new cold war on China plays into this act, and the revealing of a European copy of the Pegasus spyware and the concerning implications of the proliferation of this surveillance software.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss the US media’s focus on the rollback of women's rights in Afghanistan and the apparent omission of the US theft of Afghan assets that is deepening an already severe economic crisis that is starving the country, why the mainstream media narrative calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unprovoked is wrong and how it demonstrates the depth of propagandization in the US, and how the fusing of entertainment and news in the mainstream media has intensified the propagandization of consumers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

us, radio, ukraine, police, afghanistan, аудио, radio sputnik, women, liz truss, uk