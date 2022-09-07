https://sputniknews.com/20220907/mass-protests-across-europe-as-skyrocketing-energy-prices-cause-anger-against-ruling-governments-1100461766.html
Mass Protests Across Europe as Skyrocketing Energy Prices Cause Anger Against Ruling Governments
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson start the week off strong discussing all the breaking headlines from the special operation in Ukraine to the energy crisis in Europe and all the protests that are coming from that. Also, we check in with co-host Jamarl Thomas in Europe with an update on the newly sworn in British Prime Minister and how the British public is reacting.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystGerald Olivier - French-American journalistJamarl Thomas - Host of Fault LinesEd Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and political commentatorIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the special operation in Ukraine and the truth about the Kherson battle versus what the Western media is reporting and how the Ukraine forces are really holding up after months of battle.In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Gerald Olivier to discuss the rising energy prices in Europe and the massive amounts of protests all over Europe because of the energy crisis.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with two guests - first, Jamarl Thomas checks in with us from Europe after being in London covering the inauguration of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Then, the crew was joined by Ed Martin to discuss the updates in the Trump lawsuit and the raid of Mar-A-Lago and the new third party special master approved by a Florida Judge.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Mass Protests Across Europe as Skyrocketing Energy Prices Cause Anger Against Ruling Governments
On this episode of Fault Lines we start the week off strong discussing all the breaking headlines from the special operation in Ukraine to the energy crisis in Europe and all the protests that are coming from that. Also, we check in with co-host Jamarl Thomas in Europe with an update on the newly sworn in British Prime Minister.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Gerald Olivier - French-American journalist
Jamarl Thomas - Host of Fault Lines
Ed Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and political commentator
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the special operation in Ukraine and the truth about the Kherson battle versus what the Western media is reporting and how the Ukraine forces are really holding up after months of battle.
In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Gerald Olivier to discuss the rising energy prices in Europe and the massive amounts of protests all over Europe because of the energy crisis.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with two guests - first, Jamarl Thomas checks in with us from Europe after being in London covering the inauguration of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Then, the crew was joined by Ed Martin to discuss the updates in the Trump lawsuit and the raid of Mar-A-Lago and the new third party special master approved by a Florida Judge.
