Many Eastern Countries Wish to Be Part of BRICS, President of Group's International Forum Says

Soon after anti-Russia sanctions were introduced, the Western world forecast that eastern countries, including India, China, and the UAE would "cease" ties... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

Meanwhile, a number of key global players have also voiced a desire to join BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.Sputnik spoke with Purnima Anand, the president of the BRICS International Forum and International Federation of Indo-Russian Youth Clubs (IFIRYC), discussing in detail how power is shifting from the Western world to eastern economies and other prominent issues. Sputnik: Is the current international situation affecting your work to enhance networking between BRICS states and India's public organizations? Do international sanctions somehow hinder this process or, on the contrary, foster cooperation within the BRICS community?Purnima Anand: I visited in St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June, and then on August 17, I visited different parts of Russia to discuss how we can work on the unity of BRICS countries, especially at this time. Earlier this year, when China hosted BRICS, many countries like Argentina, Turkey, the Middle East, and Iran showed their interest in being members of BRICS.This shows the shift of power from the West to the East. Even at the EEF (Eastern Economic Forum), many eastern countries are participating and showing interest in Russia and BRICS.Strategically, Vladivostok is crucial for shipping purposes and is connected with many countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia. Vladivostok, situated in the eastern part of Russia, is well connected by railway and air route with Moscow and other parts of Siberia. And many countries have shown interest in Vladivostok, which is essential.In short, this is a perfect time for BRICS countries to create (non-Western) platforms for new aviation trade routes, economic cooperation, and currency cooperation.Sputnik: As president of the International Federation of Indo-Russian Youth Clubs (IFIRYC), which aims to foster a moral culture of the youth, could you tell us what moral issues Indian youth are facing today and what the organization is doing in this regard?Purnima Anand: India and Russia are big nations, facing multiple challenges — economic, cultural, lifestyle, and digital pressure, especially from the West. We decided to set up training camps for the youth in different Russian centers of science and culture in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Calcutta (Kolkata).In these camps, we tried to understand what challenges they are facing, our focus also lies in understanding mental health problems, especially if something triggers them towards suicide. Apart from interaction with experts, we had meditation and yoga sessions which helped to calm ourselves.We are also conducting a student exchange program with Russian universities focusing on spiritual learning. And we've received positive support from the Russian government and civil societies on moral strengthening programs for youth.Sputnik: Since Russia's military operation began in Ukraine and sanctions by Western countries, have you perceived any change in the attitude of Indian youth towards Russia?Purnima Anand: Since Russia's military operation in Ukraine, I have traveled to Russia twice. Media plays a crucial and primary role in creating images. Initially, Indian media was unaware of the actual situation and got carried away with much fake news, like Russia wanting to occupy Ukraine and many others. Many media organizations did not explore the actual reason behind the military operation.So, it created a negative environment in India. But, slowly and slowly, the media has changed its view, especially after visiting Ukraine and its border. Now, they understand the need for Russia to start this military operation, and many are taking a neutral stand.Moreover, people in India know how good Russia's education system is, and they'd still send their kids to Russia for higher education. In fact, I met many Indian students going to Russia for higher studies, which showed their trust in Russian universities and the education system.Sputnik: We know that Western governments place high value on women's equality in their official statements, but the situation is different when it comes to sanctions. As a woman leader yourself, have you seen if Western sanctions have affected women in politics and business on a global scale, making the goal of equality even less attainable?Purnima Anand: Now, during sanctions, women's voice standing for Russia goes unheard. For example, Russia's [Foreign Ministry] spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has gone entirely unheard. Whenever she spoke, her voice was not equally received by the Western media and Western organizations just as [Volodymyr] Zelensky, and their country people's voices were heard.My answer would be that much needs to be done for women's empowerment. Moreover, international organizations and women leaders should support each other to make a comfortable environment in world leadership.

