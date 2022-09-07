International
Man Utd Inks First-of-Its-Kind Partnership Deal With Indian Sports Tour Firm
Man Utd Inks First-of-Its-Kind Partnership Deal With Indian Sports Tour Firm
13:21 GMT 07.09.2022
Man United are among the most popular football clubs in the world, with a fan following which transcends continents and countries, including India. The Red Devils are also the most successful side in the United Kingdom, having won the English league a record 20 times.
The company DreamSetGo, specialized in sports events and sports tours, has signed a first-of-its-kind deal with Manchester United, making the Mumbai-based firm its "official supporter travel supplier for India."

"Manchester United is one of the world's most followed football clubs with a massive following. Our partnership will give these fans an opportunity to visit the legendary Old Trafford stadium, create memories for a lifetime by creating customised and unique experiences," Monish Shah, the founder of DreamSetGo, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Through its exclusive partnership with United, DreamSetGo will offer Indian fans some of the most unique experiences, like opportunities to interact with the club's players and legends.

For an Indian fan, this could be their ticket to a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo or David Beckham. While CR7 is currently part of the squad at Old Trafford, the former England captain spent more than a decade there.

In addition to this, DreamSetGo will offer Indian fans the chance to go on a VIP tour of United's famed stadium, and witness the team's training sessions from the practice grounds, besides giving them access to the club's soccer schools.

Victoria Timpson, the CEO of alliances and partnerships at the club, said that United had a massive and passionate base of supporters in India and through their association with DreamSetGo, they want to bring fans closer to the Red Devils.

"Through our partnership with DreamSetGo we will welcome these fans to Old Trafford, by offering some truly unique travel packages from a trusted and reliable travel provider," she concluded.
