Liz Truss Succeeds Bojo; Gazprom Gas Cutoff; Economic Protests Rock EU
Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss Liz Truss. British ultra hawk Liz Truss takes the wheel in the UK at a time when Russian sanctions are causing energy prices to soar. Also, Truss has indicated that UK relations with China will deteriorate under her leadership.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of "Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity," joins us to discuss the EU energy crisis. Gazprom has advised the EU that gas transit via Nord Stream 1 will cease until sanctions are lifted. Also, Germany is in an economic free fall, and there is no possibility of avoiding a severe recession.Scott Ritter, Former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss EU protests. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in European cities to protest the economic hardships brought on by Russian sanctions. Protesters in Prague have demanded that their nation's leaders resign on or before September 25.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Global South. The Chilean constitution change proposals have failed. Also, Chevron is lobbying for expanded oil licenses in Venezuela, and President Maduro has condemned the assassination attempt against Argentina's Christina Fernandez.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. EU leaders fear the US will not return to the Iran nuclear deal. Also, the US has set up a new military base in Syria, and another Palestinian journalist has been killed.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Eastern Europe crisis. Russia's Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia. Also, Ukraine has passed a harsh anti-labor law, and we discuss European political and social instability.Yves Engler, Montreal-based writer, author, and activist, joins us to discuss Haiti. Canada has a long history of supporting economic gangsterism in Haiti. Also, Haitian civilians are protesting the US puppet government in the nation's capital.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. Ethiopians in the US are protesting US support for the ethno-fascist TPLF. Also, we discuss the World Health Organization's chief and his ties to the US-supported puppetWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
