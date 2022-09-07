International
Breaking News: West Shouldn’t Underestimate Russia, Should End ‘Provocative’ Policy in Ukraine, Erdogan Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/live-updates-russian-armed-forces-destroy-up-to-40-militants-in-kharkov-region-mod-says-1100488288.html
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Armed Forces Destroy Up to 40 Militants in Kharkov Region, MoD Says
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Armed Forces Destroy Up to 40 Militants in Kharkov Region, MoD Says
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the Donbass people's republics appealed for help to defend themselves against... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T11:37+0000
2022-09-07T11:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100487650_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f24825ff4a71ba669878886b5bc4f5b4.jpg
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100487650_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_094da44de7dcc3075b43f68fb727b7b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Russian servicemen at a checkpoint at the entrance to a settlement in the Kharkov region in the zone of a special military operation - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Russian Armed Forces Destroy Up to 40 Militants in Kharkov Region, MoD Says

11:37 GMT 07.09.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the Donbass people's republics appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, western countries have rolled out a campaign of comprehensive sanctions against Moscow and have increased arms supplies to the Kiev regime.
Russian forces along with allied militia from the Donbass republics continue their advance, having liberated Kodema settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic.
However, in recent weeks, the situation has been tense in Zaporozhye, where the largest nuclear power plant in Europe has come under repeated shellings by Ukrainian troops.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that the continued attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are unacceptable and stressed that all systems of the facility must be fully functional.
The ZNPP, on the left bank of the Dnieper River, came under the control of Russian forces after Moscow launched its special military operation in February.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
11:44 GMT 07.09.2022
Stoltenberg Says Ukraine, West Should Brace for Hard Times in Winter
The conflict in Ukraine is reaching a "critical phase," and Kiev and its Western partners should prepare for hard times in the coming cold months, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Winter is coming and it will be hard. Hard for the Ukrainian people and armed forces... and hard for those of us who support them," Stoltenberg wrote in an article, published by the Financial Times.

The conflict in Ukraine is entering a "critical phase," the NATO chief noted, adding that Western countries have prepared over a dozen new projects to help Ukraine face winter. The bloc is determined to continue helping Ukraine to "strengthen its defense and security sector for the longer term, and transition from Soviet-era weapons to Nato-standard capabilities."

Stoltenberg also said that the upcoming months will be very hard for the allies.

"We face a difficult six months, with the threat of energy cuts, disruptions and perhaps even civil unrest... There are tough times ahead, but we have faced tough times together before," he said.
11:42 GMT 07.09.2022
Moscow Expands Sanctions Against Brussels to Add EU Military Leadership
Russia has expanded its retaliatory sanctions against Brussels to include top EU military officials and other individuals involved in the deliveries of military products to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In response to the next restrictive measures against Russian individuals and legal entities, a decision was made to expand the list of representatives of the institutions of the EU and its member states, which are banned from entry into our country," the ministry said in a statement.

The new black list includes the top military leadership of the EU, high-ranking officials of the law enforcement agencies of the EU member states, representatives of European commercial organizations in the production of weapons and military equipment involved in the deliveries of military products to Ukraine.

"We want to remind the initiators of anti-Russian measures that any unfriendly actions against Russia will continue to meet a harsh response from our side," the ministry added.
11:37 GMT 07.09.2022
Russian Armed Forces Destroy Up to 40 Militants in Kharkov Region, MoD Says
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала