LIVE UPDATES: Russian Armed Forces Destroy Up to 40 Militants in Kharkov Region, MoD Says

Stoltenberg Says Ukraine, West Should Brace for Hard Times in Winter

The conflict in Ukraine is reaching a "critical phase," and Kiev and its Western partners should prepare for hard times in the coming cold months, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.



"Winter is coming and it will be hard. Hard for the Ukrainian people and armed forces... and hard for those of us who support them," Stoltenberg wrote in an article, published by the Financial Times.



The conflict in Ukraine is entering a "critical phase," the NATO chief noted, adding that Western countries have prepared over a dozen new projects to help Ukraine face winter. The bloc is determined to continue helping Ukraine to "strengthen its defense and security sector for the longer term, and transition from Soviet-era weapons to Nato-standard capabilities."



Stoltenberg also said that the upcoming months will be very hard for the allies.



"We face a difficult six months, with the threat of energy cuts, disruptions and perhaps even civil unrest... There are tough times ahead, but we have faced tough times together before," he said.