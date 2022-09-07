LIVE UPDATES: Russian Armed Forces Destroy Up to 40 Militants in Kharkov Region, MoD Says

Russian forces along with allied militia from the Donbass republics continue their advance, having liberated Kodema settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic.
However, in recent weeks, the situation has been tense in Zaporozhye, where the largest nuclear power plant in Europe has come under repeated shellings by Ukrainian troops.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that the continued attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are unacceptable and stressed that all systems of the facility must be fully functional.
The ZNPP, on the left bank of the Dnieper River, came under the control of Russian forces after Moscow launched its special military operation in February.
