Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Airfield in Aleppo on Tuesday, Russian Military Says
Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Airfield in Aleppo on Tuesday, Russian Military Says
On Tuesday, Syrian media reported that Israel had attacked the Aleppo International Airport, adding that the air defense systems shot down several missiles.The Israeli attacks on the Aleppo airport, according to the Syrian foreign ministry's statement on Wednesday, were war crimes, and Syria will use all necessary means to protect its sovereignty. Israel, the ministry continued, poses a threat to regional stability and security, jeopardizes civilian lives, and jeopardizes civil aviation safety. According to the ministry, Syria will use all necessary means to defend its nation and territory. Israel reportedly struck the airport on Tuesday night, according to Syrian media. The airport halted operations after the Syrian defense ministry claimed that missile strikes had damaged the airport's runway.
Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Airfield in Aleppo on Tuesday, Russian Military Says

19:56 GMT 07.09.2022
An Israeli F-16 takes off during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four Israeli F-16 fighter jets launched five missiles at the Nayreb airfield in Syria’s Aleppo on Tuesday and caused minor damage, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Syrian media reported that Israel had attacked the Aleppo International Airport, adding that the air defense systems shot down several missiles.
"On September 6, 2022, from 20:15 to 20:24, four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighters, operating from the eastern Mediterranean Sea, launched an air strike with five cruise missiles at the Nayreb airfield (Aleppo). As a result of the Israeli air strike, minor material damage was caused to the infrastructure of the airfield," Egorov said.
The Israeli attacks on the Aleppo airport, according to the Syrian foreign ministry's statement on Wednesday, were war crimes, and Syria will use all necessary means to protect its sovereignty. Israel, the ministry continued, poses a threat to regional stability and security, jeopardizes civilian lives, and jeopardizes civil aviation safety.
According to the ministry, Syria will use all necessary means to defend its nation and territory. Israel reportedly struck the airport on Tuesday night, according to Syrian media. The airport halted operations after the Syrian defense ministry claimed that missile strikes had damaged the airport's runway.
