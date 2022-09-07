https://sputniknews.com/20220907/israeli-f-16-jets-attacked-airfield-in-aleppo-on-tuesday-russian-military-says-1100516835.html

Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Airfield in Aleppo on Tuesday, Russian Military Says

Israeli F-16 Jets Attacked Airfield in Aleppo on Tuesday, Russian Military Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four Israeli F-16 fighter jets launched five missiles at the Nayreb airfield in Syria’s Aleppo on Tuesday and caused minor damage, Maj. Gen... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T19:56+0000

2022-09-07T19:56+0000

2022-09-07T19:56+0000

military

israel

israel defense forces (idf)

syria

war in syria

syria crisis

aleppo

russian military

russian reconciliation center

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100516687_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_88e1d1413b1fbfc09f2b043e2f0cef07.jpg

On Tuesday, Syrian media reported that Israel had attacked the Aleppo International Airport, adding that the air defense systems shot down several missiles.The Israeli attacks on the Aleppo airport, according to the Syrian foreign ministry's statement on Wednesday, were war crimes, and Syria will use all necessary means to protect its sovereignty. Israel, the ministry continued, poses a threat to regional stability and security, jeopardizes civilian lives, and jeopardizes civil aviation safety. According to the ministry, Syria will use all necessary means to defend its nation and territory. Israel reportedly struck the airport on Tuesday night, according to Syrian media. The airport halted operations after the Syrian defense ministry claimed that missile strikes had damaged the airport's runway.

https://sputniknews.com/20220906/israeli-airstrikes-target-aleppo-airport-syrian-state-media-reports-1100458331.html

aleppo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, israel defense forces (idf), syria, war in syria, syria crisis, aleppo, russian military, russian reconciliation center