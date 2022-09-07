International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/iranian-goods-have-significant-potential-in-russian-market-rec-head-says-1100507141.html
Iranian Goods Have Significant Potential in Russian Market, REC Head Says
Iranian Goods Have Significant Potential in Russian Market, REC Head Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iranian industrial products have huge potential and prospects for taking a significant place in the Russian market, Veronika Nikishina, head... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T14:45+0000
2022-09-07T14:45+0000
economy
iran
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100506322_0:0:3039:1709_1920x0_80_0_0_6b735a9f427f0adecdacf351140535c9.jpg
“The selection and quality of Iranian products deserves all the praise, which is why Russian business is looking with great interest at the offers of their Iranian colleagues. Today's exhibition will be an important step to increase the number of goods, which will expand the list of products supplied from Iran to Russia and from Russia to Iran. I am also talking about the construction industry of Iran, which is characterized not only by high quality, but also by excellent design,” Nikishina said.A specialized exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran opened on September 7 at Crocus Expo exhibition complex in Moscow. More than 45 companies from Iran are presenting their products at the exhibition. These include construction materials, household goods, metallurgical, and chemical products. The Iranian Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC) is the organizer of the exhibition.
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100506322_268:0:2997:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3447ff84a32f168fa1224b0f2a9fd5ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, russia
iran, russia

Iranian Goods Have Significant Potential in Russian Market, REC Head Says

14:45 GMT 07.09.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov / Go to the mediabankVeronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center
Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iranian industrial products have huge potential and prospects for taking a significant place in the Russian market, Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center JSC (REC, part of the VEB.RF), said at the opening of the specialized exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow.
“The selection and quality of Iranian products deserves all the praise, which is why Russian business is looking with great interest at the offers of their Iranian colleagues. Today's exhibition will be an important step to increase the number of goods, which will expand the list of products supplied from Iran to Russia and from Russia to Iran. I am also talking about the construction industry of Iran, which is characterized not only by high quality, but also by excellent design,” Nikishina said.
A specialized exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran opened on September 7 at Crocus Expo exhibition complex in Moscow. More than 45 companies from Iran are presenting their products at the exhibition. These include construction materials, household goods, metallurgical, and chemical products. The Iranian Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC) is the organizer of the exhibition.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала