Iranian Goods Have Significant Potential in Russian Market, REC Head Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iranian industrial products have huge potential and prospects for taking a significant place in the Russian market, Veronika Nikishina, head... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

“The selection and quality of Iranian products deserves all the praise, which is why Russian business is looking with great interest at the offers of their Iranian colleagues. Today's exhibition will be an important step to increase the number of goods, which will expand the list of products supplied from Iran to Russia and from Russia to Iran. I am also talking about the construction industry of Iran, which is characterized not only by high quality, but also by excellent design,” Nikishina said.A specialized exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran opened on September 7 at Crocus Expo exhibition complex in Moscow. More than 45 companies from Iran are presenting their products at the exhibition. These include construction materials, household goods, metallurgical, and chemical products. The Iranian Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC) is the organizer of the exhibition.

