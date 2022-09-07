https://sputniknews.com/20220907/indian-trade-to-achieve-2-trillion-mark-by-2030-commerce-minister-piyush-goyal-says-1100489511.html

Indian Trade to Achieve $2 Trillion Mark by 2030, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Says

Indian Trade to Achieve $2 Trillion Mark by 2030, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Says

March 2022 marked a historic milestone for Indian trade as its annual turnover exceeded $1 trillion for the first time.

Piyush Goyal, who took office as Minister of Commerce and Industry in 2019, shared some thoughts on the Indian economy and the country's plans for the years ahead during a visit to San Francisco.Apart from the ambitious target for international trade, Goyal also noted the good management skills of the present office of Narendra Modi, arguing that the government has spent the past few years “laying the foundations on which the country can rapidly transform, develop its economy, improve its systems and engage in technology”. The minister stressed that only 10 years ago, India ranked 11th among major economies, and this month it overtook the UK in fifth place.After his comments on the country’s great economic success during a decade of Modi’s rule, Goyal shared another ambitious target of his government which is to make India a $35 to $45 trillion economy by the time the country reaches 100 years of independence.According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India's main trading partners are the US, China, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. China disputed this data, claiming first place in this chart.Between April and August of this year, India's exports rose by 17.12 percent to $192.59Bln. Imports for five months increased by 45.64 percent to $317.81Bln. The trade balance deficit, however, also increased to $125.22Bln.

