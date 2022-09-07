https://sputniknews.com/20220907/in-order-to-curb-pollution-delhi-government-extends-ban-on-fireworks-until-january-2023-1100480136.html

In Order to Curb Pollution, Delhi Government Extends Ban on Fireworks Until January 2023

In June of this year, the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute revealed in its Air Quality Life Index report that air pollution in India’s capital... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

In order to curb pollution in India’s capital Delhi during the festive season, the city's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday extended a “complete ban” on the production, sale, and use of fireworks in the city until January 1, 2023.The minister announced that this time there will also be a ban on the online sale and delivery of fireworks in Delhi.In addition, an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and Revenue Department to ensure that the ban is implemented strictly across the city.The announcement by Delhi's environment minister came almost a month ahead of Diwali, one of the main festivals for Hindus. People celebrate by worshiping Lord Ganesha and the goddess Laxmi, decorate their houses and shops with lights, and set off fireworks.However, the Supreme Court of India in 2021 said that a blanket ban on fireworks may not be possible, but measures should be taken to prevent the use of toxic chemicals and only fireworks found to be injurious to health are banned.

