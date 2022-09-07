https://sputniknews.com/20220907/iaea-grossi-launches-consultations-on-protection-zone-at-zaporozhye-npp-1100520714.html
IAEA: Grossi Launches Consultations on Protection Zone at Zaporozhye NPP
IAEA: Grossi Launches Consultations on Protection Zone at Zaporozhye NPP
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has begun consultations on the establishment of a... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T23:56+0000
2022-09-07T23:56+0000
2022-09-07T23:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
russia
ukraine
consultations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099734119_0:201:2925:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_989b0aac8ed02cf452832c22d94c87bf.jpg
"Yesterday, Director General @rafaelmgrossi recommended the urgent establishment of a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone at the #ZNPP, and is having consultations aimed at implementing this plan," the agency said on Twitter.The IAEA noted that the recent shelling has damaged a backup power line between the plant and a nearby thermal power station, "further underlining significant nuclear safety risks at the facility."On Tuesday, the IAEA issued a report on the situation around the ZNPP following the on-site inspection and called on all sides to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the facility. According to the report, IAEA experts have observed damage to the NPP at different locations, including "the special building that houses, among other items, the fresh nuclear fuel and the solid radioactive waste storage facility."The Zaporozhye NPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, the nuclear plant and surrounding area fell under the control of the Russian forces. The NPP has recently been targeted by multiple shelling, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the shelling incidents.
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/over-half-of-zaporozhye-and-khersons-residents-want-to-join-russia-poll-1100512350.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099734119_96:0:2827:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91f5607b36c5f0b5739f5a86a47da35f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
international atomic energy agency (iaea), russia, ukraine, consultations
international atomic energy agency (iaea), russia, ukraine, consultations
IAEA: Grossi Launches Consultations on Protection Zone at Zaporozhye NPP
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has begun consultations on the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) due to multiple shelling of the facility, the IAEA said on Wednesday.
"Yesterday, Director General @rafaelmgrossi recommended the urgent establishment of a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone at the #ZNPP, and is having consultations aimed at implementing this plan," the agency said on Twitter.
The IAEA noted that the recent shelling has damaged a backup power line between the plant and a nearby thermal power station, "further underlining significant nuclear safety risks at the facility."
On Tuesday, the IAEA issued a report on the situation around the ZNPP following the on-site inspection and called on all sides to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the facility. According to the report, IAEA experts have observed damage to the NPP at different locations, including "the special building that houses, among other items, the fresh nuclear fuel and the solid radioactive waste storage facility."
The Zaporozhye NPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output.
During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, the nuclear plant and surrounding area fell under the control of the Russian forces. The NPP has recently been targeted by multiple shelling, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the shelling incidents.