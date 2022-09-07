International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/google-black-founders-fund-announces-60-selected-start-ups-across-africa-1100475204.html
Google Black Founders' Fund Announces 60 Selected Start-ups Across Africa
Google Black Founders' Fund Announces 60 Selected Start-ups Across Africa
Google for Start-ups Black Founders' Fund (BFF) for Africa was introduced to invest in Black entrepreneurs. In 2021, Google invested $3Mln in 50 Black-led... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T10:49+0000
2022-09-07T10:49+0000
africa
africa
google
startup
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0f/1082086475_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f0f9489dd6a376befc72818c6e11c8a8.jpg
Google has announced that 60 eligible black-founded start-ups across Africa were selected for the second group of Google for Start-ups Black Founders' Fund for Africa. The company is giving out grants of $100,000 to Black founders of early-stage start-ups.This year the number of beneficiaries was raised to 60 - up from 50 in 2021; Google is funding an equal number of male and female-founded start-ups.Of the 60 start-ups selected by Google, 23 are Nigerian, the second year in a row that start-ups from that country have dominated the list. Kenya comes second with 12 recipients and Rwanda is third with six.
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0f/1082086475_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d5cfb88cedc27ddebeb448afb1321d40.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, google, startup
africa, google, startup

Google Black Founders' Fund Announces 60 Selected Start-ups Across Africa

10:49 GMT 07.09.2022
© AP Photo / Jeff ChiuIn this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is formally pushing back on antitrust claims brought against it by the Justice Department two months ago.
In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is formally pushing back on antitrust claims brought against it by the Justice Department two months ago. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2022
© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
Subscribe
International
India
Google for Start-ups Black Founders' Fund (BFF) for Africa was introduced to invest in Black entrepreneurs. In 2021, Google invested $3Mln in 50 Black-led start-ups in Africa through the fund.
Google has announced that 60 eligible black-founded start-ups across Africa were selected for the second group of Google for Start-ups Black Founders' Fund for Africa. The company is giving out grants of $100,000 to Black founders of early-stage start-ups.

“Selected start-ups will receive $100,000 in non-dilutive cash awards, paired with up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits per start-up,” Google said in a statement on Tuesday.

This year the number of beneficiaries was raised to 60 - up from 50 in 2021; Google is funding an equal number of male and female-founded start-ups.

"We are now pleased to announce that 60 additional start-ups have been selected as beneficiaries of the Google for Start-ups Black Founders' Fund in Africa 2022! This cohort represents 10 African countries, with Botswana joining the program for the first time," Google stated.

Of the 60 start-ups selected by Google, 23 are Nigerian, the second year in a row that start-ups from that country have dominated the list.
Kenya comes second with 12 recipients and Rwanda is third with six.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала