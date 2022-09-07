https://sputniknews.com/20220907/get-the-meatballs-ready-swedish-pm-accidentally-congratulates-wrong-liz-truss-1100477485.html

'Get the Meatballs Ready': Swedish PM Accidentally Congratulates 'Wrong' Liz Truss

'Get the Meatballs Ready': Swedish PM Accidentally Congratulates 'Wrong' Liz Truss

As Foreign Minister Liz Truss was confirmed as leader of the Conservative Party after defeating Rishi Sunak in a final vote, at least part of the... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

Confusion has erupted on Twitter as politicians queued to congratulate Liz Truss with winning the Tory leadership, but instead of the incoming prime minister wasted their kudos on a woman with a similar Twitter handle.Liz Trussel, 40, tweets as @LizTruss, whereas UK's newly baked Prime Minister Liz Truss tweets as @TrussLiz. This similitude led to a jumble, with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and other politicians tweeting to Liz Truss's namesake.Trussel no longer uses her name as she got married, but kept it in her Twitter handle.To this, Trussel, who works for Pepsi and admittedly is a huge fan of her namesake, cheekily replied: “Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the meatballs ready”.To continue the charade, Trussel tweeted to the British Royal family that she was “available tomorrow” and “getting ready to head up to Balmoral” and was “looking forward to meet the Corgis”.Her namesake, former Foreign Minister Liz Truss was confirmed as leader of the Conservative Party after defeating Rishi Sunak in a final vote.In her acceptance speech she vowed to “deliver, deliver, deliver”, and voiced a “bold” plan to cut taxes and grow the British economy. She also pledged to “deliver on the energy bills crisis”, dealing not only with people's energy bills but also with the long-term issues over energy supply.

