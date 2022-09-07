https://sputniknews.com/20220907/former-attorney-general-bill-barr-claims-doj-getting-very-close-to-indicting-trump-1100519608.html
Former Attorney General Bill Barr Claims DoJ ‘Getting Very Close’ to Indicting Trump
The former top prosecutor made the comments while arguing against the appointment of a “special master” to ensure prosecutors don’t hold onto Trump’s personal materials alongside disputed documents – but even he conceded “there are people with agendas in the Department [of Justice].”
Former US Attorney General William Barr believes the Department of Justice is “getting very close” to being able to indict former US President Donald Trump, he told Fox News Wednesday
.
Per Barr, two major questions remain in the ongoing Trump legal saga: “Will the government be able to make out a technical case, will they have evidence by which — that they could indict somebody on, including him?”
“That’s the first question, and I think they’re getting very close to that point, frankly.”
Barr’s remarks, delivered to Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, came just a day after he claimed on another Fox program that the appointment of a special master – which many observers view as a victory for the Trump team – was actually “deeply flawed.”
Regardless of how Trump’s special master move holds up in court, according to Barr, “at the end of the day, there’s another question, [which] is do you indict a former president? What will that do to the country, what kind of precedent will that set?”
“And so you have to worry about those things, and I hope that those kinds of factors will incline the administration not to indict him, because I don’t want to see him indicted as a former president.”
But Barr conceded that he also thinks federal prosecutors will “be under a lot of pressure to indict [Trump], because — one question is, look, if anyone else would have gotten indicted, why not indict him?”
The comment came on the heels of a report by the Washington Post Tuesday claiming that one of the documents federal agents seized in their August 8th raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate pertained to the nuclear infrastructure of a foreign government, suggesting that nearly a month’s worth of frenzied media speculation
that the former president attempted to sell US nuclear secrets may have been overhyped.