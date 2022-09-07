https://sputniknews.com/20220907/former-attorney-general-bill-barr-claims-doj-getting-very-close-to-indicting-trump-1100519608.html

Former Attorney General Bill Barr Claims DoJ ‘Getting Very Close’ to Indicting Trump

Former US Attorney General William Barr believes the Department of Justice is “getting very close” to being able to indict former US President Donald Trump, he told Fox News Wednesday.Per Barr, two major questions remain in the ongoing Trump legal saga: “Will the government be able to make out a technical case, will they have evidence by which — that they could indict somebody on, including him?”Barr’s remarks, delivered to Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, came just a day after he claimed on another Fox program that the appointment of a special master – which many observers view as a victory for the Trump team – was actually “deeply flawed.”Regardless of how Trump’s special master move holds up in court, according to Barr, “at the end of the day, there’s another question, [which] is do you indict a former president? What will that do to the country, what kind of precedent will that set?”But Barr conceded that he also thinks federal prosecutors will “be under a lot of pressure to indict [Trump], because — one question is, look, if anyone else would have gotten indicted, why not indict him?”The comment came on the heels of a report by the Washington Post Tuesday claiming that one of the documents federal agents seized in their August 8th raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate pertained to the nuclear infrastructure of a foreign government, suggesting that nearly a month’s worth of frenzied media speculation that the former president attempted to sell US nuclear secrets may have been overhyped.

