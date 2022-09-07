International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/f-35-production-ground-to-a-halt-after-made-in-china-alloy-found-in-key-component-1100515570.html
F-35 Production Ground to a Halt After ‘Made in China’ Alloy Found in Key Component
F-35 Production Ground to a Halt After ‘Made in China’ Alloy Found in Key Component
US media warned earlier this year that China’s control of nearly 90 percent of the world’s supply of rare earth metals poses a major threat to the America’s... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T19:02+0000
2022-09-07T19:11+0000
military
f-35
made in china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103408/07/1034080769_0:0:1023:576_1920x0_80_0_0_8e31fb71757a393c22f6957432571f89.jpg
The US Department of Defense has “temporarily” stopped taking delivery of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets after discovering that an alloy used in a key engine component is made in China.In a press release Wednesday, the company indicated that the component in question is a magnet in the jet’s Honeywell-made turbomachine. The magnet is said to have been made using cobalt and a samarium alloy coming from China, and to have been magnetized in the USA.The turbomachine is a crucial aircraft component responsible for integrating the plane’s auxiliary power unit with an air cycle machine to provide electrical power for things like engine startup and ground maintenance.A DoD spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that the Pentagon had “temporarily paused the acceptance of new F-35 aircraft to ensure the F-35 program’s compliance” with regulations “pertaining to specialty metals.”An alternative alloy supplier has already been found, according to the Pentagon.In its release, Lockheed emphasized that it is “working with the DoD to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to resume deliveries.”Honeywell informed Lockheed of the problem in late August.Lockheed sources the F-35’s 300,000 individual components from over 1,700 suppliers.The US defense giant’s multirole fifth generation fighter jet has faced a seemingly endless stream of problems owing to its complexity, incredible cost, and the ‘one size fits all’ demands placed on designers by the Pentagon.Despite spending 20 years in development and its total expected lifetime cost of $1.7 trillion, the F-35 (whose full name is the F-35 Lightning II) has been plagued with a broad range of issues ranging from faulty ejector seats to processor troubles, engine power and thermal management problems, rust, and vulnerability to lightning.
https://sputniknews.com/20220731/israel-grounds-troubled-f-35-jets-over-faulty-ejector-seats-1097969684.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220605/prc-could-starve-us-military-industrial-complex-of-ability-to-build-weapons-with-one-move-report-1096026836.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103408/07/1034080769_0:0:907:680_1920x0_80_0_0_3689f9bdd524d9de25088902ce0cb93e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
f-35, made in china
f-35, made in china

F-35 Production Ground to a Halt After ‘Made in China’ Alloy Found in Key Component

19:02 GMT 07.09.2022 (Updated: 19:11 GMT 07.09.2022)
© Photo : Lockheed Martin100th F-35 Rolls Out of the Factory
100th F-35 Rolls Out of the Factory - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2022
© Photo : Lockheed Martin
Subscribe
International
India
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
US media warned earlier this year that China’s control of nearly 90 percent of the world’s supply of rare earth metals poses a major threat to the America’s military-industrial complex.
The US Department of Defense has “temporarily” stopped taking delivery of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets after discovering that an alloy used in a key engine component is made in China.
In a press release Wednesday, the company indicated that the component in question is a magnet in the jet’s Honeywell-made turbomachine. The magnet is said to have been made using cobalt and a samarium alloy coming from China, and to have been magnetized in the USA.
The turbomachine is a crucial aircraft component responsible for integrating the plane’s auxiliary power unit with an air cycle machine to provide electrical power for things like engine startup and ground maintenance.
“We are working with our partners and [the] DoD to ensure contractual compliance within the supply chain,” Lockheed assured.
A DoD spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that the Pentagon had “temporarily paused the acceptance of new F-35 aircraft to ensure the F-35 program’s compliance” with regulations “pertaining to specialty metals.”
The spokesperson assured that the pause in production won’t affect the operations of F-35s already delivered to the US military or foreign countries because “the magnet does not transmit information or harm the integrity of the aircraft,” and because “there are no performance, quality, safety or security risks associated with this issue.”
An alternative alloy supplier has already been found, according to the Pentagon.
In its release, Lockheed emphasized that it is “working with the DoD to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to resume deliveries.”
Honeywell informed Lockheed of the problem in late August.
Two US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets fly over the beach of Houlgate, north-western France, on June 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2022
Israel Grounds Troubled F-35 Jets Over Faulty Ejector Seats
31 July, 03:25 GMT
Lockheed sources the F-35’s 300,000 individual components from over 1,700 suppliers.
The US defense giant’s multirole fifth generation fighter jet has faced a seemingly endless stream of problems owing to its complexity, incredible cost, and the ‘one size fits all’ demands placed on designers by the Pentagon.
Despite spending 20 years in development and its total expected lifetime cost of $1.7 trillion, the F-35 (whose full name is the F-35 Lightning II) has been plagued with a broad range of issues ranging from faulty ejector seats to processor troubles, engine power and thermal management problems, rust, and vulnerability to lightning.
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects rare earth metals at a mining and refinement facility in Jiangxi Province - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2022
PRC Could Starve US Military-Industrial Complex of Ability to Build Weapons With One Move: Report
5 June, 11:55 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала