https://sputniknews.com/20220907/defying-death-threats-muslim-bjp-politician-in-uttar-pradesh-steps-out-to-immerse-lord-ganesha-idol-1100501029.html

Defying Death Threats, Muslim BJP Politician in Uttar Pradesh Steps Out to Immerse Lord Ganesha Idol

Defying Death Threats, Muslim BJP Politician in Uttar Pradesh Steps Out to Immerse Lord Ganesha Idol

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in India to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated for 10 days where people install... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T13:03+0000

2022-09-07T13:03+0000

2022-09-07T13:03+0000

india

uttar pradesh

religion

religion

religion and politics

death threats

fatwa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1a/1080278876_0:159:685:544_1920x0_80_0_0_a4eecceef36554793661c295c2fe1950.jpg

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Ruby Asif Khan from Aligarh city, Uttar Pradesh, stepped out of her home to immerse a Lord Ganesha idol on Wednesday, defying death threats and a fatwa issued against her. She was accompanied by her husband Asif and two sisters.Muslim clerics had issued fatwa against Khan and made a call to ostracize her from Islam for worshipping the idol when she installed one at her residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31. The politician says she has received death threats.Addressing the media, Khan said: "I am taking Lord Ganesha's idol for immersion at Narora Ghat. I installed the idol of Lord Ganesha at my residence on 31 August. Since then this fatwa has been issued. Maulanas (clerics) are saying that I have become Hindu as I have installed Lord Ganesha's idol.”Assuring that she is not afraid of fatwas or death threats, she said that she will continue to worship and install Lord Ganesha’s idol in the future.The politician revealed that she had faced similar threats in 2020 when she performed rituals at her home after the foundation stone of Lord Ram temple was laid in Ayodhya city.

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

uttar pradesh, religion, religion, religion and politics, death threats, fatwa