Defying Death Threats, Muslim BJP Politician in Uttar Pradesh Steps Out to Immerse Lord Ganesha Idol

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in India to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated for 10 days where people install... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Ruby Asif Khan from Aligarh city, Uttar Pradesh, stepped out of her home to immerse a Lord Ganesha idol on Wednesday, defying death threats and a fatwa issued against her. She was accompanied by her husband Asif and two sisters.Muslim clerics had issued fatwa against Khan and made a call to ostracize her from Islam for worshipping the idol when she installed one at her residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31. The politician says she has received death threats.Addressing the media, Khan said: "I am taking Lord Ganesha's idol for immersion at Narora Ghat. I installed the idol of Lord Ganesha at my residence on 31 August. Since then this fatwa has been issued. Maulanas (clerics) are saying that I have become Hindu as I have installed Lord Ganesha's idol.”Assuring that she is not afraid of fatwas or death threats, she said that she will continue to worship and install Lord Ganesha’s idol in the future.The politician revealed that she had faced similar threats in 2020 when she performed rituals at her home after the foundation stone of Lord Ram temple was laid in Ayodhya city.
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in India to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated for 10 days where people install a Ganesha idol at home, worship it and then immerse it in water, observing the rituals.
