Clinton Says 'No' When Asked if She Would Ever Run for US President Again

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said in an interview that she will not run for... 07.09.2022
"No, no," Clinton said in an interview broadcast by CBS on Tuesday when asked if she would run for president again.However, Clinton promised to do everything she can to ensure the United States has a president who respects democracy, the rule of law and upholds US institutions.Should former President Donald Trump run for president again and become the Republican nominee, Clinton said he would need to be defeated. Clinton added that the Republican party needs to grow a backbone and stand up to Trump.Trump is reportedly planning to announce a bid for re-election after the US midterm elections scheduled for November 8.Clinton lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said in an interview that she will not run for president of the United States again.
"No, no," Clinton said in an interview broadcast by CBS on Tuesday when asked if she would run for president again.
However, Clinton promised to do everything she can to ensure the United States has a president who respects democracy, the rule of law and upholds US institutions.
Should former President Donald Trump run for president again and become the Republican nominee, Clinton said he would need to be defeated. Clinton added that the Republican party needs to grow a backbone and stand up to Trump.
Trump is reportedly planning to announce a bid for re-election after the US midterm elections scheduled for November 8.
Clinton lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
