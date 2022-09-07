International
Breaking News: West Shouldn’t Underestimate Russia, Should End ‘Provocative’ Policy in Ukraine, Erdogan Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/chinese-yuan-poised-to-become-top-traded-currency-on-moscow-exchange-sberbank-1100495538.html
Chinese Yuan Poised to Become Top Traded Currency on Moscow Exchange: Sberbank
Chinese Yuan Poised to Become Top Traded Currency on Moscow Exchange: Sberbank
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - The Chinese yuan may become the "number one currency" in trading on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) in the near future, a senior... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T11:50+0000
2022-09-07T11:51+0000
eastern economic forum 2022
yuan
sberbank
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107647/90/1076479074_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_3292573f0ca1eea2523f08ebb75da1b2.jpg
"When it comes to forex trading, you are aware that the yuan has already outperformed the euro. I think that in the near future, yuan will become the number one currency on... MOEX," Alexander Vedyakhin, the first deputy chairman of Sberbank's executive board, said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).When asked about the share of yuan in trading between Russia and its partners, the official said it was 3% last year, but Russia's largest bank expects it to be 10-12% this year and 20% or more next year.At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the volume of trading in Chinese currency amounted to 41.456 billion rubles ($678 million), compared with 38.036 billion ($37.7 billion) euros and $70.196 billion.The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107647/90/1076479074_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_ff9d70ffc80ac49039d769dd88cf2965.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yuan, sberbank, russia
yuan, sberbank, russia

Chinese Yuan Poised to Become Top Traded Currency on Moscow Exchange: Sberbank

11:50 GMT 07.09.2022 (Updated: 11:51 GMT 07.09.2022)
CC0 / / Chinese 100 Yuan
Chinese 100 Yuan - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - The Chinese yuan may become the "number one currency" in trading on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) in the near future, a senior executive at Russia's Sberbank said on Wednesday.
"When it comes to forex trading, you are aware that the yuan has already outperformed the euro. I think that in the near future, yuan will become the number one currency on... MOEX," Alexander Vedyakhin, the first deputy chairman of Sberbank's executive board, said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
When asked about the share of yuan in trading between Russia and its partners, the official said it was 3% last year, but Russia's largest bank expects it to be 10-12% this year and 20% or more next year.
At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the volume of trading in Chinese currency amounted to 41.456 billion rubles ($678 million), compared with 38.036 billion ($37.7 billion) euros and $70.196 billion.
The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала