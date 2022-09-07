https://sputniknews.com/20220907/chinese-yuan-poised-to-become-top-traded-currency-on-moscow-exchange-sberbank-1100495538.html

Chinese Yuan Poised to Become Top Traded Currency on Moscow Exchange: Sberbank

Chinese Yuan Poised to Become Top Traded Currency on Moscow Exchange: Sberbank

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - The Chinese yuan may become the "number one currency" in trading on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) in the near future, a senior... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T11:50+0000

2022-09-07T11:50+0000

2022-09-07T11:51+0000

eastern economic forum 2022

yuan

sberbank

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107647/90/1076479074_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_3292573f0ca1eea2523f08ebb75da1b2.jpg

"When it comes to forex trading, you are aware that the yuan has already outperformed the euro. I think that in the near future, yuan will become the number one currency on... MOEX," Alexander Vedyakhin, the first deputy chairman of Sberbank's executive board, said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).When asked about the share of yuan in trading between Russia and its partners, the official said it was 3% last year, but Russia's largest bank expects it to be 10-12% this year and 20% or more next year.At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the volume of trading in Chinese currency amounted to 41.456 billion rubles ($678 million), compared with 38.036 billion ($37.7 billion) euros and $70.196 billion.The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yuan, sberbank, russia