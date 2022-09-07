International
Chinese Diplomat Urges International Community to Boost Support for Africa
Chinese Diplomat Urges International Community to Boost Support for Africa
China's ambassador to Zambia stressed that Beijing is helping African nations in their ambitions to find their own way to develop.
Du Xiaohui, China's Ambassador to Zambia and Special Representative of China to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), urged the international community to increase its contribution to Africa's development.He said that China and Africa should continue to be allied by expanding cooperation fully to implement the "nine programs" proposed within the framework of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum.According to him, this will bring tangible benefits to the people of Africa, will help the promotion of higher-quality African products to the Chinese market, which will result in gains for both countries and common development.Ambassador Du said that China supports African countries in their desire to follow their own path of development.Chinese President Xi Jinping appointed Du as China's Ambassador to the Republic of Zambia on 29 April.*Facebook and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia for its extremist activities
