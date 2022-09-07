International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/canadian-police-arrest-second-suspect-tied-to-saskatchewan-mass-stabbing-attack-1100518050.html
Canadian Police Arrest Second Suspect Tied to Saskatchewan Mass Stabbing Attack
Canadian Police Arrest Second Suspect Tied to Saskatchewan Mass Stabbing Attack
Canadian authorities said on Wednesday they had arrested the second and final suspect behind a series of knife attacks in the western province of Saskatchewan. 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T22:08+0000
2022-09-07T22:37+0000
americas
canada
stabbing attack
arrest
saskatchewan
royal canadian mounted police (rcmp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101703/01/1017030188_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_c0de4a6f632aa6f96521c91a5c53a4ff.jpg
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in an alert that they had "located and taken into police custody" Myles Sanderson, 30, the second suspect in a string of stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 injured in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan.He was apprehended in Rostern, about 55 miles west of Welden, the RCMP said.Myles' brother, Damien (31), who was the other suspect in the attacks, was found dead on Tuesday with stab wounds that are “not believed to be self-inflicted," according to the RCMP.The duo fled the area of the attacks in a Black Nissan Rogue SUV, although the vehicle was later erroneously reportedly spotted in Regina, a city 175 miles to the south.The massacre was among Canada's deadliest mass killings.
americas
canada
saskatchewan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101703/01/1017030188_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_f8b395b0f361533276d8589978f116a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, stabbing attack, arrest, saskatchewan, royal canadian mounted police (rcmp)
canada, stabbing attack, arrest, saskatchewan, royal canadian mounted police (rcmp)

Canadian Police Arrest Second Suspect Tied to Saskatchewan Mass Stabbing Attack

22:08 GMT 07.09.2022 (Updated: 22:37 GMT 07.09.2022)
© Flickr / MPD01605Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2022
© Flickr / MPD01605
Subscribe
International
India
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Canadian authorities said on Wednesday they had arrested the second and final suspect behind a series of knife attacks in the western province of Saskatchewan.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in an alert that they had "located and taken into police custody" Myles Sanderson, 30, the second suspect in a string of stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 injured in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan.
© Sky News AustraliaDamien Sanderson and Miles Sanderson
Damien Sanderson and Miles Sanderson - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2022
Damien Sanderson and Miles Sanderson
© Sky News Australia
He was apprehended in Rostern, about 55 miles west of Welden, the RCMP said.
Myles' brother, Damien (31), who was the other suspect in the attacks, was found dead on Tuesday with stab wounds that are “not believed to be self-inflicted," according to the RCMP.

Myles is said to have an “extensive and lengthy criminal record” against property and people, according to Canadian media. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break-and-enter, for the September 4 killings. However, more charges are likely to come.

The duo fled the area of the attacks in a Black Nissan Rogue SUV, although the vehicle was later erroneously reportedly spotted in Regina, a city 175 miles to the south.
The massacre was among Canada's deadliest mass killings.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала