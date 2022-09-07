https://sputniknews.com/20220907/canadian-police-arrest-second-suspect-tied-to-saskatchewan-mass-stabbing-attack-1100518050.html

Canadian Police Arrest Second Suspect Tied to Saskatchewan Mass Stabbing Attack

Canadian authorities said on Wednesday they had arrested the second and final suspect behind a series of knife attacks in the western province of Saskatchewan. 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in an alert that they had "located and taken into police custody" Myles Sanderson, 30, the second suspect in a string of stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 injured in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan.He was apprehended in Rostern, about 55 miles west of Welden, the RCMP said.Myles' brother, Damien (31), who was the other suspect in the attacks, was found dead on Tuesday with stab wounds that are “not believed to be self-inflicted," according to the RCMP.The duo fled the area of the attacks in a Black Nissan Rogue SUV, although the vehicle was later erroneously reportedly spotted in Regina, a city 175 miles to the south.The massacre was among Canada's deadliest mass killings.

