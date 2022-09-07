https://sputniknews.com/20220907/albania-accuses-iran-of-cyberattack-and-breaks-off-diplomatic-relations-prime-minister-says-1100493676.html

Albania Accuses Iran of Cyberattack and Breaks Off Diplomatic Relations, Prime Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Albania has severed diplomatic relations with Iran after accusing the latter of attempting a cyberattack against the Albanian public... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

"This decision [to break off diplomatic relations] was made known in an official note to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was requested to leave the territory of the Republic of Albania within 24 hours of all diplomatic and technical-administrative personnel, including security personnel," Rama said, as quoted by Albanian Daily News.According to the politician, Iran tried to carry out a cyberattack against government services on July 15, including allegedly financing various groups for these purposes, the purpose of the cyberattack was allegedly the intention to paralyze systems and steal government data."The attack failed, and the damage can be regarded as small, and in coordination with specialized agencies, it was proved that the cyberattack was carried out by Iran, which financed four different groups to attack Albania," Rama added.

