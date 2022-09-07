International
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
2022's Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok: Day Three, Part 2
The headliners of the plenary session were also Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrayn Oyun-Erdene, Myanmar’s Interim Prime Minister Min Aung, and Chairman of China’s National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu.Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more about the EEF 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's assessment of the political and economic situation in Russia and the world was the main event on the third day of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday, September 7. The seventh EEF is taking place between September 5 and 8 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok, Russia.
The headliners of the plenary session were also Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrayn Oyun-Erdene, Myanmar’s Interim Prime Minister Min Aung, and Chairman of China’s National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more about the EEF 2022.
© Sputnik / Aleksei Danichev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov / Go to the mediabankA broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
A broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksei Danichev / Go to the mediabankPrime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (left) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (left) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksei Danichev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankParticipants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© POOL / Go to the mediabankAt left behind the podium is Min Aung Hline, chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Provisional Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
At left behind the podium is Min Aung Hline, chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Provisional Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
© Sputnik / Aleksei Danichev / Go to the mediabankArmenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kriazhev / Go to the mediabankThe Prime Minister of the Interim Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing speaks at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
The Prime Minister of the Interim Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing speaks at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© POOL / Go to the mediabankPrime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrayn Oyun-Erdene at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrayn Oyun-Erdene at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Egor Aleev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrayn Oyun-Erdene (left) meet on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrayn Oyun-Erdene (left) meet on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Valerii Shrifulin / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (left) meet on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (left) meet on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kriazhev / Go to the mediabankParticipants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Grigorii Sysoev / Go to the mediabankPerformers at the pavilion of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Performers at the pavilion of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Grigorii Sysoev / Go to the mediabankAt the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
At the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksei DanichevShips in the vicinity of Vladivostok.
Ships in the vicinity of Vladivostok.
