2022's Eastern Economic Form in Vladivostok: Day Three Part 1
Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the Eastern Economic Forum's (EEF) plenary session on Wednesday, 7 September. The seventh EEF is taking place between 5 and 8 September at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok, Russia.
Also present at the session were the prime ministers of Armenia, Mongolia and Myanmar - respectively Nikol Pashinyan, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene and Min Aung Hlaing - as well as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Li Zhanshu.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to discover more about the EEF.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the VII Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Broadcast of the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan (right) at the plenary session of the VII Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Min Aung Hline, chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Interim Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, meet on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Aeroflot's stand at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
An image of a tiger on one of the pavilions at the Eastern Economic Forum exhibition in Vladivostok.
Team competitions in Yakut sports "Pacific Frontier" in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Team competitions in Yakut sports "Pacific Frontier" in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko at the session "Sport in the Far East: Creating New Opportunities" at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, speaks at the session "East of Russia 2.0! Regional Drivers of Digital Development in the New Reality" at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
A girl at the pavilion of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.