https://sputniknews.com/20220907/2022s-eastern-economic-form-in-vladivostok-day-three-part-1-1100476137.html

2022's Eastern Economic Form in Vladivostok: Day Three Part 1

2022's Eastern Economic Form in Vladivostok: Day Three Part 1

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the Eastern Economic Forum's (EEF) plenary session on Wednesday, 7 September. The seventh EEF is taking place... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T07:10+0000

2022-09-07T07:10+0000

2022-09-07T07:10+0000

eastern economic forum 2022

multimedia

vladivostok

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100475354_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_6ee620a7377d2d0d10a2d935071dd5f3.jpg

Also present at the session were the prime ministers of Armenia, Mongolia and Myanmar - respectively Nikol Pashinyan, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene and Min Aung Hlaing - as well as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Li Zhanshu.Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to discover more about the EEF.

vladivostok

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

multimedia, vladivostok, фото