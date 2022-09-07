International
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia's Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year's event, attending over 70 business events.
2022's Eastern Economic Form in Vladivostok: Day Three Part 1
2022's Eastern Economic Form in Vladivostok: Day Three Part 1
Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the Eastern Economic Forum's (EEF) plenary session on Wednesday, 7 September. The seventh EEF is taking place... 07.09.2022
Also present at the session were the prime ministers of Armenia, Mongolia and Myanmar - respectively Nikol Pashinyan, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene and Min Aung Hlaing - as well as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Li Zhanshu.Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to discover more about the EEF.
Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the Eastern Economic Forum's (EEF) plenary session on Wednesday, 7 September. The seventh EEF is taking place between 5 and 8 September at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok, Russia.
Also present at the session were the prime ministers of Armenia, Mongolia and Myanmar - respectively Nikol Pashinyan, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene and Min Aung Hlaing - as well as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Li Zhanshu.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to discover more about the EEF.
© Sputnik / Aleksei Danichev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the VII Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the VII Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
1/15
© Sputnik / Aleksei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the VII Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kriazhev / Go to the mediabankBroadcast of the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Broadcast of the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
2/15
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kriazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Broadcast of the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan (right) at the plenary session of the VII Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan (right) at the plenary session of the VII Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
3/15
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan (right) at the plenary session of the VII Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Min Aung Hline, chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Interim Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, meet on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Min Aung Hline, chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Interim Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, meet on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
4/15
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Min Aung Hline, chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Interim Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, meet on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksei Filippov / Go to the mediabankParticipants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
5/15
© Sputnik / Aleksei Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksei Filippov / Go to the mediabankPresidential aide Maxim Oreshkin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
6/15
© Sputnik / Aleksei Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
Presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov / Go to the mediabankParticipants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
7/15
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kriazhev / Go to the mediabankAeroflot's stand at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Aeroflot's stand at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
8/15
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kriazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Aeroflot's stand at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kriazhev / Go to the mediabankAn image of a tiger on one of the pavilions at the Eastern Economic Forum exhibition in Vladivostok.
An image of a tiger on one of the pavilions at the Eastern Economic Forum exhibition in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
9/15
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kriazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
An image of a tiger on one of the pavilions at the Eastern Economic Forum exhibition in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankTeam competitions in Yakut sports "Pacific Frontier" in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Team competitions in Yakut sports Pacific Frontier in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
10/15
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Team competitions in Yakut sports "Pacific Frontier" in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankTeam competitions in Yakut sports "Pacific Frontier" in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Team competitions in Yakut sports Pacific Frontier in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
11/15
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Team competitions in Yakut sports "Pacific Frontier" in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksei Filippov / Go to the mediabankRussian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko at the session "Sport in the Far East: Creating New Opportunities" at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko at the session Sport in the Far East: Creating New Opportunities at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
12/15
© Sputnik / Aleksei Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko at the session "Sport in the Far East: Creating New Opportunities" at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov / Go to the mediabankDmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, speaks at the session "East of Russia 2.0! Regional Drivers of Digital Development in the New Reality" at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, speaks at the session East of Russia 2.0! Regional Drivers of Digital Development in the New Reality at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
13/15
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, speaks at the session "East of Russia 2.0! Regional Drivers of Digital Development in the New Reality" at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA girl at the pavilion of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
A girl at the pavilion of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
14/15
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
A girl at the pavilion of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankParticipants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok - Sputnik International
15/15
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
