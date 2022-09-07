Brazil Celebrates 200 Years of Independence

Brazil is celebrating 200 years of independence from Portugal on September 7, with colorful parades and military demonstrations being held across the country, including in Brasilia, Sao Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro.President Jair Bolsonaro took part in a military parade in Brasilia along with his wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The president described Brazil's bicentennial as a chance to celebrate the nation's proud history."The Brazilian people today are taking to the streets to celebrate 200 years of independence and eternity of freedom. What is at stake is our freedom and our future. The population knows that it is the one that guides our decisions," Bolsonaro said.
Brazil gained its independence in 1822, following more than three centuries under Portuguese rule.
Brazil is celebrating 200 years of independence from Portugal on September 7, with colorful parades and military demonstrations being held across the country, including in Brasilia, Sao Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro.
President Jair Bolsonaro took part in a military parade in Brasilia along with his wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The president described Brazil's bicentennial as a chance to celebrate the nation's proud history.
"The Brazilian people today are taking to the streets to celebrate 200 years of independence and eternity of freedom. What is at stake is our freedom and our future. The population knows that it is the one that guides our decisions," Bolsonaro said.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, second from left, and Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, second from right, attend a military parade to celebrate the bicentennial of the country's independence in Brasília, Sept. 7, 2022.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, second from left, and Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, second from right, attend a military parade to celebrate the bicentennial of the country's independence in Brasília, Sept. 7, 2022.
A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro displays an inflatable showing former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a military parade commemorating the bicentennial of the country's independence, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Lula and Bolsonaro lead the polls ahead of October's presidential election.
A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro displays an inflatable showing former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a military parade commemorating the bicentennial of the country's independence, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Lula and Bolsonaro lead the polls ahead of October's presidential election.
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures before a motorcade rally and military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022.
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures before a motorcade rally and military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022.
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro displays a banner of the president on a balcony before a motorcade rally and military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022.
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro displays a banner of the president on a balcony before a motorcade rally and military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022.
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro head to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro for a motorcade rally before a military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, close to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022.
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro head to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro for a motorcade rally before a military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, close to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022.
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with two dogs waits along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro before a motorcade rally and military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, on September 7, 2022.
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro start gathering for celebrations to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 7, 2022.