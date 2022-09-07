https://sputniknews.com/20220907/1100509329.html

Brazil Celebrates 200 Years of Independence

Brazil gained its independence in 1822, following more than three centuries under Portuguese rule. 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

Brazil is celebrating 200 years of independence from Portugal on September 7, with colorful parades and military demonstrations being held across the country, including in Brasilia, Sao Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro.President Jair Bolsonaro took part in a military parade in Brasilia along with his wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The president described Brazil's bicentennial as a chance to celebrate the nation's proud history."The Brazilian people today are taking to the streets to celebrate 200 years of independence and eternity of freedom. What is at stake is our freedom and our future. The population knows that it is the one that guides our decisions," Bolsonaro said.

