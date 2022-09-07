International
Breaking News: Michigan Judge Strikes Down State's 1931 Anti-Abortion Law
Brazil Celebrates 200 Years of Independence
Brazil Celebrates 200 Years of Independence
Brazil gained its independence in 1822, following more than three centuries under Portuguese rule. 07.09.2022
Brazil is celebrating 200 years of independence from Portugal on September 7, with colorful parades and military demonstrations being held across the country, including in Brasilia, Sao Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro.President Jair Bolsonaro took part in a military parade in Brasilia along with his wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The president described Brazil's bicentennial as a chance to celebrate the nation's proud history."The Brazilian people today are taking to the streets to celebrate 200 years of independence and eternity of freedom. What is at stake is our freedom and our future. The population knows that it is the one that guides our decisions," Bolsonaro said.
16:59 GMT 07.09.2022
Brazil gained its independence in 1822, following more than three centuries under Portuguese rule.
Brazil is celebrating 200 years of independence from Portugal on September 7, with colorful parades and military demonstrations being held across the country, including in Brasilia, Sao Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro.
President Jair Bolsonaro took part in a military parade in Brasilia along with his wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The president described Brazil's bicentennial as a chance to celebrate the nation's proud history.
"The Brazilian people today are taking to the streets to celebrate 200 years of independence and eternity of freedom. What is at stake is our freedom and our future. The population knows that it is the one that guides our decisions," Bolsonaro said.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro wave during a military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence in Brasilia, on September 7, 2022.
Президент Бразилии Жаир Болсонару и первая леди Мишель Болсонару машут рукой во время военного парада в честь 200-летия независимости Бразилии в Бразилиа - Sputnik International
1/15
© AFP 2022 / Evaristo Sa
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro wave during a military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence in Brasilia, on September 7, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Miguel Schincariol

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro takes part in celebrations to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, on Paulista Avenue, in Sao Paulo on September 7, 2022.

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro takes part in celebrations to mark Brazil&#x27;s 200th anniversary of independence, on Paulista Avenue, in Sao Paulo on September 7, 2022. - Sputnik International
2/15
© AFP 2022 / Miguel Schincariol

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro takes part in celebrations to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, on Paulista Avenue, in Sao Paulo on September 7, 2022.

© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, second from left, and Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, second from right, attend a military parade to celebrate the bicentennial of the country's independence in Brasília, Sept. 7, 2022.

Brazil&#x27;s President Jair Bolsonaro, second from left, and Portugal&#x27;s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, second from right, attend a military parade to celebrate the bicentennial of the country&#x27;s independence in Brasília, Sept. 7, 2022. - Sputnik International
3/15
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, second from left, and Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, second from right, attend a military parade to celebrate the bicentennial of the country's independence in Brasília, Sept. 7, 2022.

© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres

A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro displays an inflatable showing former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a military parade commemorating the bicentennial of the country's independence, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Lula and Bolsonaro lead the polls ahead of October's presidential election.

A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro displays an inflatable showing former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a military parade commemorating the bicentennial of the country&#x27;s independence, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Lula and Bolsonaro lead the polls ahead of October&#x27;s presidential election. - Sputnik International
4/15
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres

A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro displays an inflatable showing former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a military parade commemorating the bicentennial of the country's independence, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Lula and Bolsonaro lead the polls ahead of October's presidential election.

© AFP 2022 / Evaristo Sa

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gather at the Ministry Esplanade in Brasilia during celebrations of Brazil's 200 years of independence, on September 7, 2022.

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gather at the Ministry Esplanade in Brasilia during celebrations of Brazil&#x27;s 200 years of independence, on September 7, 2022. - Sputnik International
5/15
© AFP 2022 / Evaristo Sa

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gather at the Ministry Esplanade in Brasilia during celebrations of Brazil's 200 years of independence, on September 7, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Ivan Pacheco

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures before a motorcade rally and military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022.

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures before a motorcade rally and military parade to mark Brazil&#x27;s 200th anniversary of independence, in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022. - Sputnik International
6/15
© AFP 2022 / Ivan Pacheco

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures before a motorcade rally and military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (R) and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro kiss during a military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence in Brasilia, on September 7, 2022.
Поцелуй президента Бразилии Жаира Болсонару с первой леди Мишель Болсонару во время военного парада в честь 200-летия независимости Бразилии в Бразилиа - Sputnik International
7/15
© AFP 2022 / Evaristo Sa
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (R) and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro kiss during a military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence in Brasilia, on September 7, 2022.
Military personnel march during a parade commemorating the bicentennial of Brazil's independence from Portugal in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Военнослужащие маршируют во время парада в честь двухсотлетия независимости Бразилии - Sputnik International
8/15
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Military personnel march during a parade commemorating the bicentennial of Brazil's independence from Portugal in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Ivan Pacheco

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro displays a banner of the president on a balcony before a motorcade rally and military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022.

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro displays a banner of the president on a balcony before a motorcade rally and military parade to mark Brazil&#x27;s 200th anniversary of independence, in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022. - Sputnik International
9/15
© AFP 2022 / Ivan Pacheco

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro displays a banner of the president on a balcony before a motorcade rally and military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022.

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wait for his arrival for a military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence in Brasilia, on September 7, 2022.
Сторонники президента Бразилии Жаира Болсонару ждут его прибытия на военный парад в честь 200-летия независимости Бразилии - Sputnik International
10/15
© AFP 2022 / Evaristo Sa
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wait for his arrival for a military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence in Brasilia, on September 7, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Ruy Baron

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro pose for a picture during celebrations of Brazil's 200 years of independence, at the Ministry Esplanade in Brasilia on September 7, 2022.

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro pose for a picture during celebrations of Brazil&#x27;s 200 years of independence, at the Ministry Esplanade in Brasilia on September 7, 2022. - Sputnik International
11/15
© AFP 2022 / Ruy Baron

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro pose for a picture during celebrations of Brazil's 200 years of independence, at the Ministry Esplanade in Brasilia on September 7, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Andre Borges

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro head to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro for a motorcade rally before a military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, close to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022.

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro head to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro for a motorcade rally before a military parade to mark Brazil&#x27;s 200th anniversary of independence, close to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022. - Sputnik International
12/15
© AFP 2022 / Andre Borges

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro head to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro for a motorcade rally before a military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, close to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, 2022.

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with two dogs waits along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro before a motorcade rally and military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, on September 7, 2022.
Сторонник президента Бразилии Жаира Болсонару с двумя собаками в Рио-де-Жанейро - Sputnik International
13/15
© AFP 2022 / Ivan Pacheco
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with two dogs waits along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro before a motorcade rally and military parade to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, on September 7, 2022.
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro start gathering for celebrations to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 7, 2022.
Сторонники президента Бразилии Жаира Болсонару собираются на празднование 200-летия независимости Бразилии - Sputnik International
14/15
© AFP 2022 / Carl de Souza
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro start gathering for celebrations to mark Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 7, 2022.
A supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro waits for the start of a military parade to celebrate the bicentennial of the country's independence, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Сторонник президента Бразилии Жаира Болсонару ожидает начала военного парада в честь двухсотлетия независимости страны в Бразилиа - Sputnik International
15/15
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
A supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro waits for the start of a military parade to celebrate the bicentennial of the country's independence, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
