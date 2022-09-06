Vostok 2022: Russian President Vladimir Putin Attends Military Drills
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the supreme commander-in-chief, observed the final phase of the Vostok 2022 military drills at the Sergeyevsky training ground in Russia's Eastern Military District along with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.
Air support for active troops and air control was provided by army aviation helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Air Force of the People's Liberation Army of China.
The Vostok 2022 Strategic Command Post Exercise is being held in two phases from September 1 to 7. The operations at the Sergeyevsky training ground were conducted in three stages.
Russian President Vladimir Putin observing the final part of the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Russian President Vladimir Putin observing the final part of the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Russian President Vladimir Putin observing the final part of the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Russian President Vladimir Putin observing the final part of the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Military equipment at the strategic command and staff at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Military equipment at the strategic command and staff at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
'The Grad' multiple launch rocket system at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
'The Grad' multiple launch rocket system at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Mi-24 helicopters at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Mi-24 helicopters at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
A serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
A serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Combat helicopter Ka-52 at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Combat helicopter Ka-52 at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
From left: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko and Deputy Defense Minister and Army General Dmitry Bulgakov at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
From left: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko and Deputy Defense Minister and Army General Dmitry Bulgakov at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
A serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
A serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Long-range Tu-22M3 bombers at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Long-range Tu-22M3 bombers at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
A strategic bomber-missile carrier Tu-95MS at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
A strategic bomber-missile carrier Tu-95MS at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Multi-purpose Mi-8 helicopters at the strategic command and staff at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Multi-purpose Mi-8 helicopters at the strategic command and staff at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Chinese servicemen at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Chinese servicemen at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Servicemen at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Servicemen at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
A serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
A serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.