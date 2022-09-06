https://sputniknews.com/20220906/vostok-2022-russian-president-vladimir-putin-attends-military-drills-1100449321.html

Vostok 2022: Russian President Vladimir Putin Attends Military Drills

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the supreme commander-in-chief, observed the final phase of the Vostok 2022 military drills at the Sergeyevsky... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

Air support for active troops and air control was provided by army aviation helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Air Force of the People's Liberation Army of China.The Vostok 2022 Strategic Command Post Exercise is being held in two phases from September 1 to 7. The operations at the Sergeyevsky training ground were conducted in three stages.Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more about the final phase of Vostok 2022.

