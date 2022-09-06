International
Vostok 2022: Russian President Vladimir Putin Attends Military Drills
Vostok 2022: Russian President Vladimir Putin Attends Military Drills
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the supreme commander-in-chief, observed the final phase of the Vostok 2022 military drills at the Sergeyevsky... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
The Vostok 2022 Strategic Command Post Exercise is being held in two phases from September 1 to 7. The operations at the Sergeyevsky training ground were conducted in three stages.
Vostok 2022: Russian President Vladimir Putin Attends Military Drills

15:51 GMT 06.09.2022
International
India
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the supreme commander-in-chief, observed the final phase of the Vostok 2022 military drills at the Sergeyevsky training ground in Russia's Eastern Military District along with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.
Air support for active troops and air control was provided by army aviation helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Air Force of the People's Liberation Army of China.
The Vostok 2022 Strategic Command Post Exercise is being held in two phases from September 1 to 7. The operations at the Sergeyevsky training ground were conducted in three stages.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more about the final phase of Vostok 2022.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin observing the final part of the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Russian President Vladimir Putin observing the final part of the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground. - Sputnik International
1/15
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentev
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian President Vladimir Putin observing the final part of the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin observing the final part of the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Russian President Vladimir Putin observing the final part of the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground - Sputnik International
2/15
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentev
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian President Vladimir Putin observing the final part of the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© The Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMilitary equipment at the strategic command and staff at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Military equipment at the strategic command and staff at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground - Sputnik International
3/15
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Military equipment at the strategic command and staff at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© The Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabank'The Grad' multiple launch rocket system at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
'The Grad' multiple launch rocket system at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground - Sputnik International
4/15
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
'The Grad' multiple launch rocket system at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© The Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMi-24 helicopters at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Mi-24 helicopters at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground - Sputnik International
5/15
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Mi-24 helicopters at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© The Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankA serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
A serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground - Sputnik International
6/15
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
A serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© The Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat helicopter Ka-52 at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Combat helicopter Ka-52 at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground. - Sputnik International
7/15
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Combat helicopter Ka-52 at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© The Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankFrom left: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko and Deputy Defense Minister and Army General Dmitry Bulgakov at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers - Sputnik International
8/15
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
From left: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko and Deputy Defense Minister and Army General Dmitry Bulgakov at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© The Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankA serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
A serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground. - Sputnik International
9/15
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
A serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© The Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankLong-range Tu-22M3 bombers at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Long-range Tu-22M3 bombers at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground - Sputnik International
10/15
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Long-range Tu-22M3 bombers at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© The Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankA strategic bomber-missile carrier Tu-95MS at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Strategic bomber-missile carrier Tu-95MS at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground - Sputnik International
11/15
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
A strategic bomber-missile carrier Tu-95MS at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© The Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMulti-purpose Mi-8 helicopters at the strategic command and staff at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Multi-purpose Mi-8 helicopters at the strategic command and staff at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground - Sputnik International
12/15
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Multi-purpose Mi-8 helicopters at the strategic command and staff at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© The Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankChinese servicemen at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Chinese servicemen at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground - Sputnik International
13/15
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Chinese servicemen at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© The Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankServicemen at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Servicemen at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground - Sputnik International
14/15
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Servicemen at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
© The Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankA serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
A serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground. - Sputnik International
15/15
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
A serviceman at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
