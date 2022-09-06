LIVE UPDATES: Therese Coffey Named New UK Health Secretary as Liz Truss Starts Cabinet Reshuffle

Being updated
A wave of resignations on Tuesday comes a day after Home Secretary Priti Patel announced her intention to step down and join the backbenches once a successor is appointed. Newly-appointed British Prime Minister Liz Truss is poised to form a new government.
The resignations came just minutes after the new British prime minister, Liz Truss, delivered her first address to the nation. Truss officially succeeded Boris Johnson on Tuesday, after Queen Elizabeth II tasked her with forming a government.
According to media reports, Truss is understood to have already named her closest allies for the top jobs. Therese Coffey is widely rumored to become health secretary, Suella Braverman is thought to be a top candidate for the post of home secretary, while Kwasi Kwarteng is likely to be appointed chancellor of the exchequer.
18:08 GMT 06.09.2022
Kwasi Kwarteng Named Chancellor of the Exchequer
18:01 GMT 06.09.2022
Therese Coffey Appointed UK Health Secretary and Deputy PM
As predicted, Coffey has been named new health secretary and deputy prime minister.
"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Dr Therese Coffey MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. She will also be Deputy Prime Minister," a Downing Street statement said.
17:55 GMT 06.09.2022
Shailesh Vara No Longer Northern Ireland Secretary
17:50 GMT 06.09.2022
17:48 GMT 06.09.2022
Potential Foreign and Health Secretaries James Cleverly and Therese Coffey Walk Into Downing Street
17:40 GMT 06.09.2022
Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark Leaves Government
17:39 GMT 06.09.2022
Suella Braverman Tipped to Become Home Secretary Enters Front Door of Number 10
17:37 GMT 06.09.2022
Kwasi Kwarteng Arrives in Downing Street Amid Speculation He'll be Named Chancellor
17:35 GMT 06.09.2022
17:33 GMT 06.09.2022
Tory Party Co-Chairman Out
Co-chairman of Conservative Party Andrew Stephenson has confirmed that he has left his position.
17:30 GMT 06.09.2022
Health Secretary Steve Barclay Out
Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who supported Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership bid, joined Raab and Shapps:
17:29 GMT 06.09.2022
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps Steps Down
Raab's resignation was followed by a similar statement from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who seeks to be a "strong, independent voice on the backbenches":
17:29 GMT 06.09.2022
UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab Resigns
Raab has resigned, tweeting that he looks forward "to supporting the government from the backbenches."