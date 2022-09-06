https://sputniknews.com/20220906/turkish-russian-delegation-to-address-problems-at-akkuyu-npp-on-schedule-ankara-1100443668.html
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish and Russian delegations will hold a meeting to address the problems at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), in order to meet the schedule for the construction of the project, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday.
"Negotiations on Akkuyu continue. Both sides formed delegations to coordinate. There was the first meeting, now there will be the second. Our President [President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] is also following this process closely. There is no consensus yet. But we have reminded both parties that they must act more constructively, more prudently, and that the project schedule does not tolerate delays," Donmez said, as quoted by the Milliyet newspaper.
Russian atomic agency Rosatom has already allocated $5 billion for the construction of the Akkuyu NPP,
with two other similar transfers planned. The total allocation of $15 billion will make it possible to complete 75% of the project.
Russia and Turkey inked an agreement on the construction of Akkuyu NPP in the Turkish southern province of Mersin in 2010. It will be the first NPP built in Turkey. After the commissioning of all four power units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors, the NPP is expected to generate 35 billion kilowatt-hours in energy and meet up to 10% of Turkey's energy demand. The first unit is expected to be commissioned in 2023, while the remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026.