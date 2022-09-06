https://sputniknews.com/20220906/turkish-russian-delegation-to-address-problems-at-akkuyu-npp-on-schedule-ankara-1100443668.html

Turkish, Russian Delegation to Address Problems at Akkuyu NPP on Schedule: Ankara

Turkish, Russian Delegation to Address Problems at Akkuyu NPP on Schedule: Ankara

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish and Russian delegations will hold a meeting to address the problems at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), in order to meet the... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T13:22+0000

2022-09-06T13:22+0000

2022-09-06T13:22+0000

world

akkuyu npp

russia

turkey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106315/76/1063157687_0:51:1000:614_1920x0_80_0_0_8d5aa9d411313c758c5abd932fdeaf22.jpg

"Negotiations on Akkuyu continue. Both sides formed delegations to coordinate. There was the first meeting, now there will be the second. Our President [President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] is also following this process closely. There is no consensus yet. But we have reminded both parties that they must act more constructively, more prudently, and that the project schedule does not tolerate delays," Donmez said, as quoted by the Milliyet newspaper.Russian atomic agency Rosatom has already allocated $5 billion for the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, with two other similar transfers planned. The total allocation of $15 billion will make it possible to complete 75% of the project.Russia and Turkey inked an agreement on the construction of Akkuyu NPP in the Turkish southern province of Mersin in 2010. It will be the first NPP built in Turkey. After the commissioning of all four power units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors, the NPP is expected to generate 35 billion kilowatt-hours in energy and meet up to 10% of Turkey's energy demand. The first unit is expected to be commissioned in 2023, while the remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026.

russia

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

akkuyu npp, russia, turkey