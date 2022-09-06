International
Breaking News: Liz Truss Becomes UK's New Prime Minister After Queen Elizabeth Asks Her to Form Government
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220906/three-women-beaten-to-death-in-indias-jharkhand-for-allegedly-practicing-witchcraft-1100421643.html
Three Women Beaten to Death in India’s Jharkhand for Allegedly Practicing Witchcraft
Three Women Beaten to Death in India’s Jharkhand for Allegedly Practicing Witchcraft
According to the latest data of the National Crime Records Bureau, at least 590 people, mostly women, were killed between 2001 and 2020 over allegations of... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-06T11:28+0000
2022-09-06T11:28+0000
india
jharkhand
witchcraft
witchcraft
crime
crime
crime
crime
crime
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107189/27/1071892730_0:23:1000:586_1920x0_80_0_0_189c463fdd29d6537839146dde13a084.jpg
Eight people have been arrested in India's Jharkhand state for beating three women suspected of witchcraft to death, police said on Tuesday.Talking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaushal Kishore said that 13 people, including the husband and son of one of the three women, are under suspicion in connection with the killings. A search for five other accused is ongoing.According to the police, a group of locals in the village of Ranadih in the state beat the three women with sticks. They suspected them of practicing witchcraft, because of which some people purportedly suffered snake-bites. Later, these people allegedly dumped the suspected women's bodies in the hills near the village.A police probe was launched after the nephew of one of the victims filed a complaint. The police recovered the bodies of two of the women on Sunday and one on Monday.Incidents of killings on suspicion of witchcraft have been reported in several Indian states.Last month, 19 women beat two other women to death for allegedly practicing witchcraft in the village of Tukutoli in Jharkhand.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107189/27/1071892730_56:0:944:666_1920x0_80_0_0_265727fcedd353d439e884139e0f3906.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jharkhand, witchcraft, witchcraft, crime, crime, crime, crime, crime, police, police, police, police, police, police, police, police
jharkhand, witchcraft, witchcraft, crime, crime, crime, crime, crime, police, police, police, police, police, police, police, police

Three Women Beaten to Death in India’s Jharkhand for Allegedly Practicing Witchcraft

11:28 GMT 06.09.2022
CC0 / / Violence against woman
Violence against woman - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
According to the latest data of the National Crime Records Bureau, at least 590 people, mostly women, were killed between 2001 and 2020 over allegations of practicing witchcraft in different states in India.
Eight people have been arrested in India's Jharkhand state for beating three women suspected of witchcraft to death, police said on Tuesday.
Talking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaushal Kishore said that 13 people, including the husband and son of one of the three women, are under suspicion in connection with the killings.
A search for five other accused is ongoing.
According to the police, a group of locals in the village of Ranadih in the state beat the three women with sticks. They suspected them of practicing witchcraft, because of which some people purportedly suffered snake-bites.
Later, these people allegedly dumped the suspected women's bodies in the hills near the village.
A police probe was launched after the nephew of one of the victims filed a complaint. The police recovered the bodies of two of the women on Sunday and one on Monday.
Incidents of killings on suspicion of witchcraft have been reported in several Indian states.
Last month, 19 women beat two other women to death for allegedly practicing witchcraft in the village of Tukutoli in Jharkhand.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала