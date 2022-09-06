https://sputniknews.com/20220906/three-women-beaten-to-death-in-indias-jharkhand-for-allegedly-practicing-witchcraft-1100421643.html

Three Women Beaten to Death in India’s Jharkhand for Allegedly Practicing Witchcraft

According to the latest data of the National Crime Records Bureau, at least 590 people, mostly women, were killed between 2001 and 2020 over allegations of... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

Eight people have been arrested in India's Jharkhand state for beating three women suspected of witchcraft to death, police said on Tuesday.Talking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaushal Kishore said that 13 people, including the husband and son of one of the three women, are under suspicion in connection with the killings. A search for five other accused is ongoing.According to the police, a group of locals in the village of Ranadih in the state beat the three women with sticks. They suspected them of practicing witchcraft, because of which some people purportedly suffered snake-bites. Later, these people allegedly dumped the suspected women's bodies in the hills near the village.A police probe was launched after the nephew of one of the victims filed a complaint. The police recovered the bodies of two of the women on Sunday and one on Monday.Incidents of killings on suspicion of witchcraft have been reported in several Indian states.Last month, 19 women beat two other women to death for allegedly practicing witchcraft in the village of Tukutoli in Jharkhand.

