Thailand Expects Putin to Attend APEC Summit in November, Foreign Minister Says

"President Putin had shown regular presence at APEC summits in the past apart from the three previous pandemic years, when there were no physical meetings. We hope that the president will attend the APEC summit in November this year," Pramudwinai said at a press conference following the meeting with Lavrov.This summit will give Russia an opportunity to talk about its pivot to the East, the Thai foreign minister added.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, are expected to discuss on Tuesday the preparation for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which is scheduled for November in Bangkok.In such turbulent times the bilateral relations between Russia and Thailand are guided by the national interests of the two countries, which is also reflected in the regional and international agenda, the Russian foreign minister added.Thailand is holding the rotating chairmanship of the APEC, so the annual economic leaders' summit will be held from November 18-19 in Bangkok. "Open. Connect. Balance." are the main themes this of the forum this year.The APEC platform was founded in 1989 and convenes 21 countries linked to the Asia-Pacific region

