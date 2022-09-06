https://sputniknews.com/20220906/swiss-overheating-homes-in-winter-may-face-prison---reports-1100462465.html

Swiss Overheating Homes in Winter May Face Prison - Reports

Swiss Overheating Homes in Winter May Face Prison - Reports

GENEVA (Sputnik) - Swiss, who will overheat their homes to over 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) this winter in violation of government directives... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T20:42+0000

2022-09-06T20:42+0000

2022-09-06T20:42+0000

world

switzerland

energy crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099774062_0:57:3072:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_ea499a2459e9670d4a6a36aac78f0a35.jpg

"Violations of the country's law on supplies always constitute offenses or even crimes and should be prosecuted by cantons by default," Sporndli was quoted as saying by the media outlet.In the event of an intentional violation of the principles, citizens may face a sentence of up to three years in prison, according to the newspaper. Even a negligent violation of these measures will be punishable by a fine, Blick reported.In late August, the Swiss authorities said that in the event of gas shortages the temperature in rooms heated with gas must not exceed 19 degrees Celsius, according to a draft decree. Moreover, water can only be warmed up to 60 degrees Celsius, while the use of heaters or hot air tents will be prohibited. Saunas and pools must be also turned off.Switzerland is expected to face the incredibly high risk of electricity and gas shortages. In late August, Werner Luginbuehl, the head of Swiss electricity commission ElCom, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood citing possible power outages in the coming winter. The Swiss government is expected to impose restrictions on energy consumption for the first time ever.

https://sputniknews.com/20220906/eus-anti-russia-sanctions-to-blame-for-energy-crisis-raging-in-europe-erdogan-says-1100429568.html

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

switzerland, energy crisis