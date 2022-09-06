https://sputniknews.com/20220906/sudan-sends-additional-troops-to-tigray-border-amid-renewed-clashes-in-ethiopia---media-1100435830.html

Sudan Sends Additional Troops to Tigray Border Amid Renewed Clashes in Ethiopia - Media

Sudan Sends Additional Troops to Tigray Border Amid Renewed Clashes in Ethiopia - Media

Since November 2020, Ethiopia has experienced violent internal conflict, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T12:57+0000

2022-09-06T12:57+0000

2022-09-06T12:57+0000

africa

sudan

ethiopia

troops

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100432853_0:272:2872:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bdde66955a627461826aaa57418254ac.jpg

Sudanese Armed Forces transferred large military units to the border areas adjacent to the Ethiopian state of Tigray, according to the Somalia Guardian.Sudan's actions come after violent clashes in the west of Tigray between rebels and troops of Ethiopia and Eritrea, according to reports. Militias from Ethiopia's Amhara region, neighboring Tigray, are also operating in the border areas with Sudan, providing support to Ethiopian and Eritrean government forces.Earlier, the media reported that a group of Ethiopian soldiers led by a commander crossed the border and surrendered to Sudanese border guards, fleeing from the rebel forces of Tigray.On 1 September, Tigray militants accused the Ethiopian and Eritrean authorities of launching an offensive against their positions in the north-west of Tigray, including areas adjacent to the border with Sudan.On 24 August, Ethiopian authorities and the Tigray rebel leaders accused each other of violating the humanitarian truce that had been in place since spring.Ethiopia has experienced violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and subsequently launching an anti-terrorist operation in the region.In June 2021, rebels of the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center of Tigray, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people and caused a dire humanitarian crisis in the country. The humanitarian situation has worsened because of a recent drought in the region.

https://sputniknews.com/20220902/inter-tribal-conflict-in-sudan-kills-over-20-people---reports-1100327135.html

sudan

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sudan, ethiopia, troops