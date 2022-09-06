International
Breaking News: European Commission Prepares Proposals to Freeze Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia
Sudan Sends Additional Troops to Tigray Border Amid Renewed Clashes in Ethiopia - Media
Sudanese Armed Forces transferred large military units to the border areas adjacent to the Ethiopian state of Tigray, according to the Somalia Guardian.Sudan's actions come after violent clashes in the west of Tigray between rebels and troops of Ethiopia and Eritrea, according to reports. Militias from Ethiopia's Amhara region, neighboring Tigray, are also operating in the border areas with Sudan, providing support to Ethiopian and Eritrean government forces.Earlier, the media reported that a group of Ethiopian soldiers led by a commander crossed the border and surrendered to Sudanese border guards, fleeing from the rebel forces of Tigray.On 1 September, Tigray militants accused the Ethiopian and Eritrean authorities of launching an offensive against their positions in the north-west of Tigray, including areas adjacent to the border with Sudan.On 24 August, Ethiopian authorities and the Tigray rebel leaders accused each other of violating the humanitarian truce that had been in place since spring.Ethiopia has experienced violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and subsequently launching an anti-terrorist operation in the region.In June 2021, rebels of the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center of Tigray, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people and caused a dire humanitarian crisis in the country. The humanitarian situation has worsened because of a recent drought in the region.
12:57 GMT 06.09.2022
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaSudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces (File)
Since November 2020, Ethiopia has experienced violent internal conflict, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking a military base and subsequently launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.
Sudanese Armed Forces transferred large military units to the border areas adjacent to the Ethiopian state of Tigray, according to the Somalia Guardian.
Sudan's actions come after violent clashes in the west of Tigray between rebels and troops of Ethiopia and Eritrea, according to reports. Militias from Ethiopia's Amhara region, neighboring Tigray, are also operating in the border areas with Sudan, providing support to Ethiopian and Eritrean government forces.
Earlier, the media reported that a group of Ethiopian soldiers led by a commander crossed the border and surrendered to Sudanese border guards, fleeing from the rebel forces of Tigray.
On 1 September, Tigray militants accused the Ethiopian and Eritrean authorities of launching an offensive against their positions in the north-west of Tigray, including areas adjacent to the border with Sudan.
On 24 August, Ethiopian authorities and the Tigray rebel leaders accused each other of violating the humanitarian truce that had been in place since spring.
Ethiopia has experienced violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and subsequently launching an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

In June 2021, rebels of the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center of Tigray, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.

The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people and caused a dire humanitarian crisis in the country. The humanitarian situation has worsened because of a recent drought in the region.
