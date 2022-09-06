https://sputniknews.com/20220906/scientists-create-cyborg-cockroach-for-rescue-ops-1100440327.html
Scientists Create Cyborg Cockroach for Rescue Ops
Scientists Create Cyborg Cockroach for Rescue Ops
Cyborgs are an integration of machine and organism that have long been a topic of debate. While some are worried about a hostile takeover, others foresee... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-06T14:15+0000
2022-09-06T14:15+0000
2022-09-06T14:15+0000
science & tech
science
science
cockroach
scientific research
scientific study
cyborg
insects
insects
research
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100443797_0:17:611:361_1920x0_80_0_0_b5e66b77a885526369a3f93e6e1c2f61.jpg
Scientists from the Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science in Japan developed a cyborg cockroach by wiring a tiny backpack with leg-control electrodes into the insect's organism. The device allowed the scientists to remotely control the legs of the cockroach.The study published in the journal npj Flexible Electronics explains that cyborg insects could be very useful in monitoring the environment, tracking movements, and coordinating search and rescue missions during natural disasters."The designed output signals for the stimulation were wirelessly controlled using a module with a negligible signal delay," the paper revealed.After achieving success in controlling the movement of the cyborg cockroach, the scientists are now conducting more research to add further functionality.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100443797_38:0:574:402_1920x0_80_0_0_d38368b08e63a6f85bdd8cbc3b698cf3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
science, science, cockroach, scientific research, scientific study, cyborg, insects, insects, research, wireless charging
science, science, cockroach, scientific research, scientific study, cyborg, insects, insects, research, wireless charging
Scientists Create Cyborg Cockroach for Rescue Ops
Cyborgs are an integration of machine and organism that have long been a topic of debate. While some are worried about a hostile takeover, others foresee potential advantages.
Scientists from the Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science in Japan developed a cyborg cockroach by wiring a tiny backpack with leg-control electrodes into the insect's organism. The device allowed the scientists to remotely control the legs of the cockroach.
The study published in the journal npj Flexible Electronics
explains that cyborg insects could be very useful in monitoring the environment, tracking movements, and coordinating search and rescue missions during natural disasters.
"Advancements in electronics have resulted in the increasing integration of organisms and machines. The miniaturisation and fabrication of low-power consumption semiconducting chips through micro/nanofabrication have resulted in small-organism cyborgs," the scientists said in the study.
"The designed output signals for the stimulation were wirelessly controlled using a module with a negligible signal delay," the paper revealed.
After achieving success in controlling the movement of the cyborg cockroach, the scientists are now conducting more research to add further functionality.