https://sputniknews.com/20220906/scientists-create-cyborg-cockroach-for-rescue-ops-1100440327.html

Scientists Create Cyborg Cockroach for Rescue Ops

Scientists Create Cyborg Cockroach for Rescue Ops

Cyborgs are an integration of machine and organism that have long been a topic of debate. While some are worried about a hostile takeover, others foresee... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T14:15+0000

2022-09-06T14:15+0000

2022-09-06T14:15+0000

science & tech

science

science

cockroach

scientific research

scientific study

cyborg

insects

insects

research

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100443797_0:17:611:361_1920x0_80_0_0_b5e66b77a885526369a3f93e6e1c2f61.jpg

Scientists from the Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science in Japan developed a cyborg cockroach by wiring a tiny backpack with leg-control electrodes into the insect's organism. The device allowed the scientists to remotely control the legs of the cockroach.The study published in the journal npj Flexible Electronics explains that cyborg insects could be very useful in monitoring the environment, tracking movements, and coordinating search and rescue missions during natural disasters."The designed output signals for the stimulation were wirelessly controlled using a module with a negligible signal delay," the paper revealed.After achieving success in controlling the movement of the cyborg cockroach, the scientists are now conducting more research to add further functionality.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

science, science, cockroach, scientific research, scientific study, cyborg, insects, insects, research, wireless charging