Pope Ready to Visit Ukraine, But Under Certain Circumstances - Apostolic Nuncio

Pope Ready to Visit Ukraine, But Under Certain Circumstances - Apostolic Nuncio

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pope Francis is willing to visit Ukraine only if he would have an opportunity to talk directly to the faithful, victims and priests during...

According to the nuncio, Pope Francis will decide himself when he should come to Ukraine, and it will be known to "everyone and everywhere."Earlier in the week, the Pope told CNN Portugal that he could not travel to Moscow or Kiev before his official visit to Kazakhstan scheduled to take place from September 13-15, where the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is to be held. It was also reported that Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia will not travel to Kazakhstan for the congress and no meeting between him and the Pope is scheduled in near future.

