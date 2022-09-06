International
Breaking News: 'Israeli' Airstrikes Target Aleppo Airport, Syrian State Media Reports
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220906/over-half-of-americans-believe-bidens-democracy-speech-dangerous-escalation-in-rhetoric-1100456690.html
Over Half of Americans Believe Biden's 'Democracy' Speech 'Dangerous Escalation' in Rhetoric
Over Half of Americans Believe Biden's 'Democracy' Speech 'Dangerous Escalation' in Rhetoric
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Over half of Americans believe that US President Joe Biden’s recent primetime address was a "dangerous escalation" in rhetoric meant to... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-06T16:44+0000
2022-09-06T16:44+0000
americas
us
joe biden
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100456543_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1beeab1da3654418ded8a48a9ae0b9fe.jpg
While only 18.7% of Democrats consider the speech provocative, 89.1% of Republicans think it "represents a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict among Americans," a release on the poll said.Overall, 56.8% of Americans said they believe Biden's speech was escalatory, the release said.On Thursday, Biden delivered remarks at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, during which he argued that former president Donald Trump and his supporters represent "extremism" that threatens the United States.The following day, Biden walked back the remarks, clarifying that he does not consider just any Trump supporter a threat to the country, but only those who refuse to acknowledge the results of the 2020 US presidential election and fail to condemn violence.On Saturday, Trump responded to the speech by calling Biden an enemy of the state, characterizing the president's address as vicious, hateful and divisive. Trump also criticized Biden for seemingly softening his position the next day.The poll was conducted between September 2-5 and surveyed 1,084 likely general election voters. The data has a margin of error of 2.9% and a confidence of 95%.
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/biden-trump-maga-republicans-represent-extremism-that-threaten-very-foundation-of-our-republic-1100289907.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100456543_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60202ed15faa301ec8f5137a3761c3b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, donald trump
us, joe biden, donald trump

Over Half of Americans Believe Biden's 'Democracy' Speech 'Dangerous Escalation' in Rhetoric

16:44 GMT 06.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALEX WONGPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. President Biden spoke on “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation.”
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. President Biden spoke on “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation.” - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALEX WONG
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Over half of Americans believe that US President Joe Biden’s recent primetime address was a "dangerous escalation" in rhetoric meant to provoke a conflict, a new Trafalgar Group poll revealed on Tuesday.
While only 18.7% of Democrats consider the speech provocative, 89.1% of Republicans think it "represents a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict among Americans," a release on the poll said.
Overall, 56.8% of Americans said they believe Biden's speech was escalatory, the release said.
On Thursday, Biden delivered remarks at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, during which he argued that former president Donald Trump and his supporters represent "extremism" that threatens the United States.
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
Americas
Biden: Trump, MAGA Republicans ‘Represent Extremism’ That Threaten ‘Very Foundation of Our Republic’
2 September, 00:13 GMT
The following day, Biden walked back the remarks, clarifying that he does not consider just any Trump supporter a threat to the country, but only those who refuse to acknowledge the results of the 2020 US presidential election and fail to condemn violence.
On Saturday, Trump responded to the speech by calling Biden an enemy of the state, characterizing the president's address as vicious, hateful and divisive. Trump also criticized Biden for seemingly softening his position the next day.
The poll was conducted between September 2-5 and surveyed 1,084 likely general election voters. The data has a margin of error of 2.9% and a confidence of 95%.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала