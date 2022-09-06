https://sputniknews.com/20220906/one-of-two-suspects-in-canadas-mass-stabbing-found-dead-other-suspect-remains-at-large-1100413374.html

One of Two Suspects in Canada’s Mass Stabbing Found Dead, Other Suspect Remains At Large

One of Two Suspects in Canada’s Mass Stabbing Found Dead, Other Suspect Remains At Large

The two suspects in Sunday’s mass stabbings which left 10 people dead and another 18 injured are brothers, police say. Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T01:25+0000

2022-09-06T01:25+0000

2022-09-06T01:25+0000

viral

canada

killing spree

stabbing attack

indigenous communities

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100370459_0:12:419:248_1920x0_80_0_0_85640d82d7a939bb9acfaa4bfd489480.png

Early Sunday morning at around 5:40 a.m., police began receiving calls reporting several stabbings in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the stabbings were both targeted and random, and police were investigating at least 13 different crime scenes related to the mass killing. Two brothers, Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, are believed to be responsible for the attacks.Monday night, Saskatchewan RCMP said that Damien, one of the brothers and a suspect in the stabbing spree, had been found dead with wounds that are “not believed to be self-inflicted.” He was found on an Indigenous reserve near a house at around 11:39 a.m., according to the police.The other suspect, Myles, is still at large and is believed to be injured, the RCMP said on Monday. Myles is said to have an “extensive and lengthy criminal record” against property and people.The two fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue with the license plate 119 MPI. According to police, a driver spotted the vehicle at 11:45 a.m. in Regina.Residents in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon were given shelter-at-home orders by the RCMP, and police expanded the search almost 200 miles south to Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan.Earlier on Monday, the RCMP announced that they were charging the Sanderson brothers with first-degree murder, attempted murder and “break and enter.”“To those of you who have lost a loved one, our hearts ache and break for you. I hope that you can find some comfort in the days ahead as you deal with your grief,” Blackmore added in the update.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took to Twitter to express his condolences to the victims in Sunday’s attack, calling them “horrific and heartbreaking.” He announced on Monday that the flag on the Peace Tower would be flown at half-mast in “memory of those who lost their lives.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220904/canadian-police-searching-for-two-male-suspects-in-connection-to-string-of-stabbings-1100370337.html

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

canada, killing spree, stabbing attack, indigenous communities