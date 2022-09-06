International
North Korean Leader Held Meeting on Disaster Management Review, Reports Say
North Korean Leader Held Meeting on Disaster Management Review, Reports Say
10:11 GMT 06.09.2022
© AP Photo / Igor Novikov
In this photo released by thePress office of the administration of Primorsky Krai region, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, center left, surrounded by Russian and North Korea's officials walks, after arriving in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2022
© AP Photo / Igor Novikov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting from September 4-5 in Pyongyang to review disaster prevention work in the country, the state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Workers' Party of Korea, the government, ministries and leading officials of the provincial-level guidance organs, according to the news agency. Commanding officers of the defense ministry were also present at the meeting.
Kim, who presided over the meeting, stated that the work for enhancing the disaster prevention capability is an important task of the state and announced a plan of the Party Central Committee for strengthening the national crisis response capability, according to the KCNA.
A powerful typhoon Hinnamnor hit the south of the Korean peninsula on Tuesday night, causing heavy rains and flooding. A heavy rain warning has also been issued in North Korea.
