New Muslim Swedish Party Wants to Ban Quran Burning

The controversial Nuance party argues that its established counterparts have failed minorities, especially Muslims. To counter this, it seeks to ensure that... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

The newly-started Muslim Nuance Party that is running in the upcoming Swedish elections slated on 11 September seeks to restrict freedom of expression in order to ban Quran burning.According to the party leader Mikail Yüksel, Quran burning is not a statement, but an action “directly aimed at Muslims”.Nuance describes itself as a party that focuses on the rights of minorities, with Muslims being the main focal point. Nuance representatives have argued that the established parties have failed the minorities, not least Muslim groups.Among other things, the party seeks to the Care of Young Persons Act (LVU) based on claims that Swedish authorities are kidnapping Muslim children. The LVU gives the Swedish state framework to intervene in the care of a young person in case of circumstances that create risk of harm to a young person’s health or development, including honour-related violence or oppression at home.“We want to review the cases where there are requests from the parents if they consider themselves to be unfairly treated”, Mikail Yüksel told national broadcaster SVT.Overall, the Nuance party said it was particularly focused on three problems it considers most urgent: Islamophobia, integration and housing shortages. The party aims to ensure that Muslims and Afroswedes receive a special minority status in Sweden's constitution in the same way as Jews, Roma and Sami. The party also claims to be Turkey-friendly and is also working for Islamophobia to be given a special criminal classification. It is against bans on religious garments at schools (including Muslim veils of all sorts), and wants to offer separate bathing times for women at municipal bathhouses.However, the party received substantial backlash from its established colleagues, as Nuance leader Yüksel formerly was a member of the Center Party, but was expelled for association with Turkish nationalists Gray Wolves. At the same time every seventh Nuance candidate has at least one conviction, according to the newspaper Dagens Nyheter. According to the newspaper Sydsvenskan, 5 of the 25 candidates registered in Skåne County running for the party spread hatred against Jews and Shia Muslims on social media.Social Democrat Justice Minister Morgan Johansson warned the party and described them as “a threat to the open society”. Other established parties followed suit.Sofie Blombäck, political scientist at Mid Sweden University, stressed parties with a clear-cut religious base are traditionally unusual in Swedish politics, which has mostly focused on “economic and in recent years even environmental issues”. She stressed that, for example, it took a relatively long time for Sweden to get a Christian Democratic party into the parliament. According to Blombäck, the party most comparable to Nuance is the Dutch party Denk, which also targets immigrants with a Muslim background. According to Blombäck, it is not impossible for the party to get into an immigrant-heavy municipality like Malmö.The exact number of Muslims in Sweden is up for debate as religious profiling is considered unethical in the Nordic country, but Pew Research estimated its Muslim population at 8.1 percent of the total population of over 10 million.Quran burning has become a hot-button issue following numerous actions by Danish-Swedish anti-immigration politician Rasmus Paludan. Earlier this year, Muslim riots during this year's Easter holidays triggered by Paludan's actions in several Swedish cities, including Stockholm and Malmö, cost the Swedish budget tens of millions of kronor (millions of dollars).Previously, reports by numerous think-tanks and authorities highlighted the growing threat of Islamic extremism in Swedish society, which, among others manifested itself in the Nordic country becoming one of the biggest exporters of jihadism per capita in Europe during Daesh's* rise in the Middle East.* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and other countries

