Kremlin Spokesman Reveals When Putin Will Visit Donbass
Putin has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime is responsible for the tragedy in Donbass, and Kiev rejected all the attempts by Moscow to find a...
Russian President Vladimir Putin will undoubtedly visit Donbass when the time comes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia's Far East.Putin has said that he authorized the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine in order to protect the Donbass population, which has been facing genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime for eight years. The operation started after Kiev failed to implement the Minsk agreements to end the eight-year war.Former Russian President Dmitry Medevedev visited Donbass last month, where he met with the heads of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik. Russia kicked off a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, two days after recognizing the Donbass republics as independent and sovereign nations.
Putin has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime is responsible for the tragedy in Donbass, and Kiev rejected all the attempts by Moscow to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
"The people of Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea did not want to accept the outcome of the 2014 coup [in Kiev]...A war was factually started against them and continued for eight years. Our task, the mission of our troops and the Donbass militias, is to end this war, to defend people. Of course, to defend Russia itself, because an anti-Russian enclave had begun to be formed on the territory of today's Ukraine which threatens our country. Therefore, our boys who are fighting there today are defending both the people of Donbass and Russia itself," Putin said last week.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medevedev visited Donbass last month, where he met with the heads of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik.
Russia kicked off a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, two days after recognizing the Donbass republics as independent and sovereign nations.