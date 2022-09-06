https://sputniknews.com/20220906/kremlin-spokesman-reveals-when-putin-will-visit-donbass-1100448794.html

Kremlin Spokesman Reveals When Putin Will Visit Donbass

Kremlin Spokesman Reveals When Putin Will Visit Donbass

Putin has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime is responsible for the tragedy in Donbass, and Kiev rejected all the attempts by Moscow to find a... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T14:36+0000

2022-09-06T14:36+0000

2022-09-06T14:36+0000

donbass

russia's special operation in ukraine

vladimir putin

eastern economic forum

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095981097_0:89:3071:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_c137d691512117f1b16661002a69ad35.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin will undoubtedly visit Donbass when the time comes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia's Far East.Putin has said that he authorized the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine in order to protect the Donbass population, which has been facing genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime for eight years. The operation started after Kiev failed to implement the Minsk agreements to end the eight-year war.Former Russian President Dmitry Medevedev visited Donbass last month, where he met with the heads of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik. Russia kicked off a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, two days after recognizing the Donbass republics as independent and sovereign nations.

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donbass, vladimir putin, eastern economic forum